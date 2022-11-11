Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

RobotEra has now sold over 1.3 million TARO in its presale, which launched only two days ago. The Ethereum-based platform will offer a Sandbox-style Metaverse, where players can participate in the creation of NFT-based land, structures and in-game items, while also building new metaverses and linking up with other NFT communities.

RobotEra’s overall conception, design and roadmap put in direct competition with pre-existing platforms such as Decentraland and the Sandbox. Yet with promising fundamentals and VC backing from LBANK Labs, it has every chance of establishing itself in a growing field.

This New Metaverse Project is Taking on the Big Players like Decentraland and The Sandbox – How to Buy Early?

Having been in development since the beginning of this year, the alpha version of RobotEra’s platform is due by the end of the first quarter of 2023. This gives it just enough time to hold a three-stage presale and list on exchanges, by which point its native TARO token will have had the chance to post some good returns.

To participate in the sale, investors need only head over to the RobotEra website. There, they can connect their Wallet Connect or MetaMask crypto wallet and purchase TARO using either ETH or USDT.

At the time of writing, the presale price for 1 TARO is 0.02 USDT, yet this will rise by 25% (to 0.025 USDT) once stage one of the sale ends and stage two begins. A third and final stage will push the price up to 0.032 USDT, meaning that early investors who bought for 0.02 USDT will have technically made a profit of 60%.

Each stage of the presale will see 90 million TARO sold apiece. Combined, these three stages account for 15% of TARO’s total maximum supply of 1.5 billion, with the largest shares allocated to its DAO-based treasury (33%) and to play-to-earn rewards for players (25%).

How RobotEra’s Metaverse Will Work

With its alpha due for Q1 2023, RobotEra’s Metaverse enable gamers to play as robots. As robots, they will be able to manage their own NFT-based land and help create the different elements of RobotEra’s virtual world.

For example, the game will let players acquire resources from the game world, create news robots, engage in a variety of quests, as well as participate in events, including virtual concerts. They’ll also be able to earn rewards (in TARO) as they play, with the resources and items gamers acquire from their land being tradable.

One interesting element of RobotEra’s Metaverse is that, according to its whitepaper, it will allow players to build “a new metaverse with other NFT communities,” while also letting them incorporate “NFTs from other communities.”

In other words, RobotEra is ultimately aiming to develop a kind of blockchain-based multiverse, where NFT-based virtual property from other platforms can be interchangeably transferred. This potentially has exciting implications for the evolution of blockchain-based gaming.

RobotEra’s team expects the presale to conclude by the end of the year, at which point it will likely secure its initial exchange listings. It has already received funding from LBANK Labs (potentially equal to 2% of TARO’s total supply of 1.8 billion), so it can be safely assumed that LBANK will be among its first listings.

Within the RobotEra ecosystem, TARO will be used by players to exchange in-game assets and items, while it will also be used to provide players with rewards. Once the platform launches, it will eventually make it possible for holders to stake using the native token, earning players additional rewards.

This gives TARO plenty of utility, so if RobotEra does prove successful in attracting gamers, it should experience plenty of demand. In turn, this should translate into a rising price over time.

Of course, in a sub-sector dominated by platforms such as the Sandbox, Decentraland and Axie Infinity, RobortEra will have plenty of competition. Yet it’s arguably more ambitious than either of these names, with its fundamentals giving it a good chance of establishing itself.

