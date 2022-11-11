Thousands at risk of fines after having their number plates cloned

New data from the DVLA has revealed the staggering number of drivers reporting that they have received fines, penalties or letters involving vehicles that were displaying their number plate – but that they didn’t recognise. The research found that there were 12,300 such incidents between January 2021 and September 2022.
It found that this is not a new trend, with the figures showing that there were more than 4,000 complaints in 2018 alone.
A further 9,384 issues in 2018 and even 7,400 during the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020.
Cases of cloned number plates have risen because of an increase in the number of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.
Criminals tend to pick a clean vehicle – one with no prior speeding tickets or fines – to replicate on their car.
READ MORE: Drivers urged to use ‘magic’ one-button trick to defrost the car
“The data we’ve seen indicates that vehicle cloning is a growing problem that causes major annoyance for innocent motorists.
“Sometimes it can be months before someone realises their plate has been cloned, by which time they’ve stacked up several penalties in different authorities.
“Getting a letter about speeding is bad enough but when you discover it wasn’t you behind the wheel and you’ve become embroiled in something that has nothing to do with you, it’s even worse.”
He added that it makes drivers question the security of their personal data – from their email passwords to their bank accounts.
READ MORE: Petrol and diesel prices putting people off from driving
There have been many instances of drivers seeing their number plate being used in areas in which they haven’t been.
This has also happened frequently with the growing number of Clean Air Zones being set up around the country.
One victim of number plate cloning was Ruth Costello, who received 19 fines from Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone, despite living 60 miles away.
The driver, from West Sussex, had been hit with £120 penalty charge notices for months, even though she claimed she had never driven to Birmingham.
Mr Kirkbright added: “To see 12,000 people have been stung in this way over the past 18 months is truly shocking.
“We’ve seen a 300 percent increase in the purchase of replacement car registration plates in the last 12 months.”
Earlier this year, the AA warned of a surge in fraudulent number plate cloning as older, more polluting cars look to avoid paying fines.
Policy from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) stipulates that if a driver is stopped more than once with a plate which doesn’t meet regulations, the registration should be rescinded.
In this case, the driver would be issued with a new, random number plate.
This is done so all number plates meet the UK’s regulations and can be more easily identified by automatic number plate recognition cameras.
Source link