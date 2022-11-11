Three spoiler-free hints to help solve Wordle 511 on November 12

Wordle has become a daily highlight for hundreds of thousands of people across the world. However, there are some fans who believe that ever since The New York Times purchased exclusive rights to the popular puzzle game, the daily Wordle teasers are getting harder. If you’re struggling to solve today’s Wordle for November 12, then Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free hints to give you a head start. Just head to the bottom of the page for three clues for Wordle 511 on November 12. Good luck!

The perfect game to play over your morning cup of tea or coffee, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To master Wordle and solve those puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 511 on November 12…