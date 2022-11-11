Three things every woman over 50 needs in her makeup bag

A makeup artist has listed three essential items every woman over 50 should have in her makeup bag. Pauline Briscoe has worked in the makeup industry for over 20 years.

Her work has appeared in editorials such as Vogue, Glamour, The Sunday Times Style magazine, ES magazine, and Fabulous magazine to name but a few.

The beauty expert turned her hand to makeup on TV shows such as Loose Women, Lorraine, The X Factor, The Voice, and Strictly Come Dancing and has worked on the likes of Serena Williams and Fern Cotton, among others. She shares her makeup expertise on her Instagram account @paulinebriscoe.

Whatsmore, Pauline is a member of SmileDirectClub’s Confidence Council, which aims to boost the nation’s confidence levels.

So, what does she recommend women over 50 stock their makeup bags with?

READ MORE: ‘Best’ method to disguise lines and wrinkles for a ‘no-makeup look’