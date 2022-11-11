Travel nightmare as couple with baby refuse to give up aisle seat

Twitter user and traveller @SJNeve explained: “Just boarded a flight and I’m sat with a couple and their baby, but the husband refused to give up his aisle seat so I’m now just… in the middle of them?”

He continued: “He stuck his headphones in, ate an entire pack of Haribo and didn’t talk to her for the entire two-hour flight.

“Very busy, full flight, unfortunately. Only a couple of hours, so no harm done – just a little odd!”

Another traveller, @ColumboIrish, replied saying: “Maybe it was a form of protest – blaming the airline for allowing this to happen.

“It was the airline that kept them apart – why should they each pay for reserved seats? They should be kept together as a matter of course. Once allocated you must take off and land in your own seat.”

