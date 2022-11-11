Travelling Auctioneers star exposes The Repair Shop expert’s love

The Travelling Auctioneers has gone down a storm with BBC viewers who love daytime shows. The series brings together The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk and Bargain Hunt star Christina Trevanion as they travel around the country in search of items in need of some TLC before heading to auction. To get to each location, Christina and Will had to spend a lot of time together in their little blue van.

The Travelling Auctioneers stars ventured up and down the country for their latest projects.

They would visit homes, find belongings that Christina thought could hold some value and pass them to Will for him to them to their former glory.

It was then once again up to Christina to take the item to the auction, in the hope that they would sell for a nice profit for the family.

In between each destination, the stars were able to get to know one another very well.

