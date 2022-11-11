Travelling Auctioneers star exposes The Repair Shop expert’s love

The Travelling Auctioneers has gone down a storm with BBC viewers who love daytime shows. The series brings together The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk and Bargain Hunt star Christina Trevanion as they travel around the country in search of items in need of some TLC before heading to auction. To get to each location, Christina and Will had to spend a lot of time together in their little blue van.
The Travelling Auctioneers stars ventured up and down the country for their latest projects.
They would visit homes, find belongings that Christina thought could hold some value and pass them to Will for him to them to their former glory.
It was then once again up to Christina to take the item to the auction, in the hope that they would sell for a nice profit for the family.
In between each destination, the stars were able to get to know one another very well.
Christina revealed to Express.co.uk that despite being driven to the locations, they would have to spend hours at a time shooting the driving scenes.
So the experts had to find ways of passing the time and it was thanks to these moments that she discovered a secret love of Will’s.
Christina explained: “He is the biggest fan of Westlife and he only knows one in every three lyrics of any song so no songs make any sense when he’s singing in the van.”
She went on to double-check who was behind the classic pop song Flying Without Wings, before adding: “Yeah, he’s the biggest fan of Westlife.”
The 41-year-old also spoke of how The Repair Shop star was able to “support” her as she was once again away from her family in Shropshire.
Christina said: “He is the kindest, sweetest and most chivalrous person you could ever hope to meet with.
“And he was a great support to me because when you’re filming away from home and you’ve got a family, it can be quite a wrench leaving them for a few days at a time.
“He was such a great support to me, as were the whole crew. Everyone really supported each other, which was lovely.”
