Trinity Church, Newport, RI, places flags on historical veteran graves

NEWPORT — The inscription on the earliest veteran’s grave at Trinity Church – that of Robert Gardner – tells us he was “one of the first promoters of the Church in this place, he survived all his Brethren and had the happiness to see this Church Compleatly finished, he was Navil Officer and Collect’r of this port for many Years, also imployed in the affairs of this Colony & Discharged his trust to Satisfaction. He died ye 1st of May 1731, the day of his Birth, aged 69 years.”

During the week of Veterans Day, Gardner and 22 other Newport veterans who died between 1731 and 2022 and served in the colonial period, during the Revolution and as recently as the Vietnam War are being honored with flags of their respective historical periods displayed on their graves through Sunday, Nov. 13.

Gardner’s inscription can once again be read, along with the inscriptions on the neighboring stone of Capt. James Cahoone and several other 18th and 19th century veterans, thanks to the efforts of volunteer stone conservationist Jimmy Lappin, who does an extraordinary job cleaning the old gravestones using wooden skewers, a toothbrush, water and lots of elbow grease.

The transformation rendered by Lappin, who said he always takes special notice when a grave he is rehabbing turns out to belong to a veteran, is nothing short of incredible. The slate and marble graves, some of which are so caked with moss and muck as to be entirely inscrutable, gleam and glow in the late afternoon sunlight when Lappin is done with them.

“You have to realize that Newport is so intertwined with the military,” said Lappin. “It always has been since its very inception.”

Trinity Church tour coordinator Charlotte Johnson, who was already doing ongoing research on the genealogy of the church’s congregation, explained she decided to specifically research veterans after a visitor suggested the church commemorate veteran graves with flags.

However, she pointed out to that visitor and The Daily News that not all of the flags would be American flags, since the colonial graveyard predates the United States of America.

“Most of the flags are British; this was an English colony!” explained Johnson.

“We had to figure out who was British and who had turned patriot,” she added with a chuckle.

Betsy Ross flags adorn the graves of Revolutionary War veterans who fought for independence; Johnson, who traces her own lineage all the way back to the church’s founding congregation in 1726, says these pre-United States veterans would probably have referred to themselves as patriots rather than Americans at the time.

Veteran’s Day thoughts:‘Thank you for your sacrifice’

Eighteenth-century British flags identify the loyalists – Gardner, who died over forty years before the American Revolution occurred, was of course a loyal subject to the British crown, but some of the loyalists in the graveyard are veterans of the British side of the American Revolution, buried alongside fellow members of the very same congregation who chose to fight for independence. Their shared house of worship and resting place are evidence of the complicated social rift the revolution caused in Newport, as in many colonial American communities.

Looking over the historical timeline, it is possible Gardner, who is recorded as fighting in unspecified “colonial wars,” fought for the British Crown in Queen Anne’s War, which took place from 1702 – 1713 and included a front on the Maine frontier fighting the French and the Wabanaki Confederacy of indigenous tribes.

French Royal Navy flags are seen on the three 1780 graves of French officers who came to fight alongside the American patriots in the Revolutionary War, including Admiral Charles-Henri-Louis d’Arsac, Chevalier de Ternay, who arrived in Newport on July 11, 1780, with a fleet of ships carrying 5,500 soldiers of the French army under the command of the Comte de Rochambeau.

Admiral de Ternay died of typhus only five months later on Dec. 15, 1780, at the French military’s Newport headquarters, now known as Hunter House, on present-day Washington Street. The entire French army paraded through the streets of Newport as part of the admiral’s funeral service.

Always learning:How the move to the Gateway Center is changing the Newport Community School

One of the other French graves belongs to Major Pierre du Rousseau, Chevalier de Fayolle. Rousseau, a personal aide to Lafayette, also died in 1780 when the tender he was riding in Newport Harbor was accidentally run over by the frigate he was being tendered out to.

While Trinity Church is now an Episcopal church and was founded as an Anglican church, the corner of the graveyard where the three French soldiers are buried was actually consecrated Catholic in 1780 in order to give the men a proper burial according to their own religious custom.

The modern Stars & Stripes flag has been placed on seven graves of Navy and Marine veterans – three of whom died between 1807-1845, and four others who died between 1992-2022 and whose cremated remains rest in columbaria in the southwest portion of the churchyard.

Those four veterans who passed away most recently are Captain Richard Long, USNR; Lieutenant Commander B. Mitchell “Tony” Simpson, USN; Captain Poyntell “Pete” Caldcleugh Staley, USN; and Captain Charles Walter Jauss, USN. Simpson, Long and Jauss all served during the war in Vietnam, and Staley served in an anti-submarine unite based in Iceland during World War II.

Jauss, who passed away in 2022, was Johnson’s predecessor in the church’s tour coordinator position, and he is now an important figure in the church’s history in his own right. “He’s known for his work at the church – he started our tour program, doing tours and learning about the history and everything,” explained Johnson.

Johnson and historian John Hattendorf have compiled a report on the veteran graves they have identified so far and continue to research the topic among many other facets of Trinity Church’s fascinating history. The flags will be on display until Sunday, Nov. 13, and the church graveyard, which is directly adjacent to the park at Queen Anne’s Square, is open to the public.