‘Twisted’ paedophile who forced 12-year-old girls into ‘sexual slav…

A paedophile has been jailed for 26 years after blackmailing girls as young as 12 into becoming his “sex slaves”. Jordan Croft admitted 65 offences that involved 26 victims who were forced to send photos and videos of themselves performing acts of a sexual or degrading nature. Croft, 26, from Worthing, West Sussex, posed as a teenage boy online as he sought out young girls with the aim of “dominating and controlling” them, the National Crime Agency said.

One victim said she hoped Croft would “burn in hell” as he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.

Investigators found the paedophile was in contact with more than 5,000 people on one platform alone.

After getting victims to send him a nude photo, Croft used this against them to make demands for increasingly depraved and graphic content.

He set a list of rules they had to adhere to and moved their conversations to the encrypted platform Telegram.