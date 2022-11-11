‘Twisted’ paedophile who forced 12-year-old girls into ‘sexual slav…

A paedophile has been jailed for 26 years after blackmailing girls as young as 12 into becoming his “sex slaves”. Jordan Croft admitted 65 offences that involved 26 victims who were forced to send photos and videos of themselves performing acts of a sexual or degrading nature. Croft, 26, from Worthing, West Sussex, posed as a teenage boy online as he sought out young girls with the aim of “dominating and controlling” them, the National Crime Agency said.
One victim said she hoped Croft would “burn in hell” as he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.
Investigators found the paedophile was in contact with more than 5,000 people on one platform alone.
After getting victims to send him a nude photo, Croft used this against them to make demands for increasingly depraved and graphic content.
He set a list of rules they had to adhere to and moved their conversations to the encrypted platform Telegram.
Many of the girls and young women he abused, aged between 12 and 22, were made to film themselves saying they were entering into Croft’s “contract of sexual slavery”.
He forced victims to sexually abuse themselves and other children on demand, as well as film themselves urinating and defecating, the NCA said.
Victims had to ask for permission to go to the toilet and say when they were going to be busy so Croft knew they were not ignoring him.
If the girls did not comply, Croft would set punishments and threaten to expose them to their family or social media followers.
