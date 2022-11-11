UK close to sealing landmark deal with France to tackle migrant crisis

It would see teams from both countries target gangs of people smugglers. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met with French Minister for Europe Catherine Colonna on Friday and the pair vowed to complete “an ambitious package as soon as possible”. The Daily Express understands this will be “within the next week” and the breakthrough deal is understood to include arrangements for British “observers” to work in French control rooms.

This would see British and French border officers using live intelligence to smash people-smuggling gangs and prevent more boats from leaving beaches in northern France.

Britain is also likely to provide our cross-Channel allies with more drones to detect migrants hiding by sand dunes along their coast.

Mr Cleverly and Ms Colonna also spoke about the war in Ukraine, climate change and “clean energy”.

But, in a telling move, a joint statement between the UK and French Governments last night highlighted how close the new deal is.

It said: “On illegal migration, they stressed the urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration, including small boat crossings and addressing their root causes.

“They welcomed the progress made towards a significant new UK-France agreement and in this respect the conclusion of an ambitious package as soon as possible.

“The ministers agreed to reinforce cooperation with near neighbours, including through an early meeting of the Calais group.”