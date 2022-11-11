Ukraine builds reinforced concrete fence on border with Belarus

Ukraine is building up fortification structures and installing a reinforced concrete fence on the border with Belarus.

The relevant statement was made by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymosheno on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At the moment, our people in the south are welcoming our military, and other work is underway in the north. Here, we are building a wall on the border with Belarus. A ditch, embankment, reinforced concrete fence with barbed wire – these are the engineering barriers, which are being built in Volyn,” Tymoshenko noted.

















In his words, about 3 kilometers of the border area has already been finished. Construction works continue.

According to Tymoshenko, this is not all, but the further details will not be disclosed.

Relevant works are carried out in the Rivne region and the Zhytomyr region.

Additionally, fortifications are being built and the border areas are being set up in the regions bordering with Russia.

