Ukraine hits jackpot as ‘crate after crate’ of ammo found in Kherson

Russia’s abandoned military positions in Kherson have provided rich pickings for advancing Ukrainian troops with large amounts of ammunition reportedly abandoned in the Kremlin’s hasty retreat from the southern city.

Pointing to stacks of ammunition boxed, a Sky News correspondent explains: “This is where the Russians were.

“They’ve left an enormous amount of ammunition. Crate after crate just dumped.

“They left here about 24 hours ago they just simply vanished from this place.

“But you can see all the bombs down here that they’ve left. It’s been taken over now by Ukrainian soldiers.”