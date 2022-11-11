Ukraine hits jackpot as ‘crate after crate’ of ammo found in Kherson

Russia’s abandoned military positions in Kherson have provided rich pickings for advancing Ukrainian troops with large amounts of ammunition reportedly abandoned in the Kremlin’s hasty retreat from the southern city.
Pointing to stacks of ammunition boxed, a Sky News correspondent explains: “This is where the Russians were.
“They’ve left an enormous amount of ammunition. Crate after crate just dumped.
“They left here about 24 hours ago they just simply vanished from this place.
“But you can see all the bombs down here that they’ve left. It’s been taken over now by Ukrainian soldiers.”
On Friday Ukrainian troops began to enter the liberated city of Kherson in the south of Ukraine after Russian troops began a large-scale withdrawal.
The retreat from Kherson is the latest in a series of serious military setbacks for Moscow following the recapture of large swathes of the Kharkiv oblast by the Armed forces of Ukraine.
In Kherson, Ukrainian soldiers were greeted by crowds waving the national flag and chanting ‘Glory to Ukraine.’
MORE TO FOLLOW…
