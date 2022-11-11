Categories World Ukraine war: Refugee’s wife died at maternity hospital Post author By Google News Post date November 11, 2022 No Comments on Ukraine war: Refugee’s wife died at maternity hospital Ukraine war: Refugee’s wife died at maternity hospital BBC Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags died, hospital, Maternity, Refugees, Ukraine, war', wife By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Unplanned outage to cut Norwegian gas flows 6mcm until Sat | Montel → New vicious animal laws Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.