Universal Credit claimants could soon get £52 more each month

A 10.1 percent payment hike would mean the new full state pension would rise to more than £200 a week.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is yet to confirm if the policy will return, after the average earnings element was suspended last year, with payments increasing by just 3.1 percent.

Express.co.uk asked auditing firm RSM UK if the policy will likely be reinstated yesterday, during a briefing from the firm about potential changes in the Autumn Budget.

Chris Etherington, partner at RSM, said: “If he [the Chancellor] doesn’t do it [reinstate the triple lock], there could be rebellions within his own party, so that may be the path of least resistance for him if he wants to get these measures through.