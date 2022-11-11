US Ad of the Day: From Baby Yoda to The Beatles, Disney+ cheers 3 years of memory-making

‘Feels like home’ reaffirms the indelible place Disney has in everyone’s hearts.

Disney once again demonstrates how to successfully market nostalgia with its upcoming campaign, ‘Feels like home,’ which is slated to go live tomorrow.

The brand campaign for Disney+ commemorates three years since the inception of the ad-free streaming service, which runs the gamut, from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and other iconic studios.

‘Feels like home’ kicks off with ‘Nowhere else,’ a 60-second montage that reminds its 164.2 million global subscribers of the many worlds they explored in those three years, from Hamilton and The Beatles: Get Back, to Star Wars and Hocus Pocus 2, among so many others. Its melange of content, old and new, shows how media creates memories that bring together multiple generations.

Credits:

Trevor Kelley SVP Marketing

Andy Baker VP Creative Marketing

Jeff Heath Creative Director

Elise Riveron, Director Creative Strategy

Nicole Short, Director Creative Operations

Riehel Olivacce, Sr Manager Creative Strategy

Michael Vereide, Project Manager

Agency: Radley Studios

