Virgin River fans fear heartbreaking series split as star drops clue

As fans await the release of Virgin River’s fifth season, many have shared theories about the upcoming storylines. However, after spotting a clue from series lead and Mel Monroe star Alexandra Breckenridge on social media, fans believe the eagerly awaited season could set the scene for Brie Sheridan (played by Zibby Allen) and Dan Brady’s (Ben Hollingsworth) split.
Virgin River season four came to a happy end for Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).
The couple got engaged and learned they were expecting their first child, a daughter, together.
While season five could premiere with them in bliss, happiness may not extend to all the couples in the town.
Fans are now convinced season five will bring Brie and Brady’s heartbreaking spilt.
READ MORE: Outlander’s Sam Heughan opens up on body image struggles
This theory was sparked after a viewer noticed a clue from one of Breckenridge’s recent Instagram lives and took to a Virgin River fan page for thoughts.
The Redditor, Unonoun wrote: “Alex mentioned a few times that she’s worried what fans will think about a certain storyline. What do you think it is?”
They then added: “My guess is either: Brie and Mike moving forward or Rose and Doc reconciliation.”
Eleouise37 agreed: “It could be Brie and Brady‘s break up, they seem quite popular with many fans.
While he was in custody, Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini) took his chances and began expressing interest in Brie.
Although Brie brushed off his advances and Brady was eventually found innocent, it was clear she did get close to Mike during season four.
As fans predict the two will break up, Brady star Hollingsworth did allude that the two wouldn’t be walking down the aisle any time soon.
He shared: “Marriage for Brady, I imagine, is a pretty big step and that commitment, too, for a guy like Brady who very much is independent and Brie as well.”
He continued to TV Line: “Both of them are very strong individuals, for them to go down the aisle, I think we need to see Jack and Mel get married first.”
Virgin River is the onscreen adaptation of a best-selling novel series of the same name written by Robyn Carr.
Fans who have read the books revealed if the show does follow the original storyline, Brie and Brady will indeed break up.
In the story, Brie and Mike share similar pain and connect on a deeper level, but season five may not strictly follow the books.
Virgin River seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix
Source link