Voters pick pets for calendar

Voters picked which 12 pets will be featured in an upcoming pet calendar.

The McAlester News-Capital started a pet calendar last year and voters determined which ones will be featured in this year’s edition.

Voters overwhelmingly showed support for Hank the dog with 1,580 total through Thursday, followed by Sadey the cat with 1,004 votes to lead all pets.

Twenty-six pets advanced to the semifinals this week for voters to determine which 12 advanced to be featured in an upcoming calendar.

Those 12 pets selected by voters include Hank the dog, Sadey the cat, Penny the dog, Orange-gee the chicken, Louie the dog, Angel the dog, Copper the dog, Brownie the dog, Mabel Blue the dog, Sadie and Fancy the dog, Hercules the dog, Aspen the dog.

Here is the final vote:

Hank the dog—1580

Sadey the cat—1004

Penny the dog—400

Orange-gee the chicken—400

Louie the dog—224

Angel the dog—200

Copper the dog—200

Brownie the dog—172

Mabel Blue the dog—140

Sadie and Fancy the dogs—120

Hercules the dog—80

Aspen the dog—80

Saber the dog—28

Luna the cat—20

Bear the rescue dog—0

Auggie the dog—0

Lulu the dog—0

Ranger the dog—0

Ginger the dog—0

Petunia the cat—0

Roxy the dog—0

Nugget the dog—0

Sergei and Dimitrie the dogs—0

Lite the dog—0

Jackson the Lemur—0

Apollo the dog—0

Next week will be the final week of voting as anyone can vote which of the 12 finalists will be featured on the cover of the pet calendar.

Voters will decide pet will be on the pet calendar’s cover during the final round of voting Nov. 14-18.

The final round will again be in-person and mail-in voting with anyone being able to pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they want featured on the pet calendar’s cover.

Anyone can purchase any amount of votes for any of the pets in the final round. Anyone can submit their vote and payment at the News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester or by mailing it in to P.O. Box 987, McAlester, OK 74502.

The News-Capital started the pet calendar last year as fun way to help the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter. A portion of the proceeds from this project go toward purchasing needed items for the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.