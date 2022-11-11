Walk A Mile In Apple Founder Steve Jobs’ Shoes, Literally: How You Can Make This Happen – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

There’s an old saying about being able to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes. Many people have likely thought this, especially if those shoes were used by Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs. The winner of an auction could make this a reality.

What Happened: A pair of old Birkenstocks sandals worn by Steve Jobs is up for auction starting on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ET and running through Nov. 13.

The auction from Julien Auctions will see a winning bidder get the physical sandals and also a non-fungible token of the sandals, minted on the Polygon MATIC/USD blockchain.

The sandals were worn by Jobs in the 1970s and 1980s and were taken from a garbage pile by a former chef of one of Jobs’ properties.

“Steve was looking for live-in help. We had organic gardening and natural foods cooking experience,” Chef Mark Sheff said in an interview, as reported by Yahoo in 2016.

The auction says the sandals are “well used, but still appear intact.” The sandals feature their original adjustable buckles and Birkenstock stamping. An imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet can also be seen in the sandals.

Birkenstock traces its origins back to 1774 when the company was founded by Johann Adam Birkenstock in Germany. The company is now owned by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE LVMUY.

Estimates for the auction stated the sandals could sell for $60,000 to $80,000. The starting price of the auction is $15,000.

In 2016, the same pair of sandals sold to an anonymous bidder for $3,400.

The sandals are part of an auction called “Icons and Idols: Rock N Roll” which features items from musicians such as Don McLean, Steve Vai, Kanye West, George Michael, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Taylor Swift, Olivia Newton-John and more.

Why It’s Important: The sandals in question have been promoted over the years and featured at several exhibitions. The sandals were displayed at the Birkenstock headquarters in Germany in 2017 and at the first Birkenstock U.S. store in SoHo.

During one of the exhibitions, Jobs’ ex-partner Chrisann Brennan was able to view the sandals and hold them. Brennan talked about the sandals being iconic in Jobs’ life.

“The sandals were part of his simple side. They were his uniform. The great thing about a uniform is you don’t have to worry about what to wear in the morning,” Brennan said.

Brennan discussed the comfort level of the sandals and how he didn’t feel like a businessman wearing them.

The auction listing page says the sandals were worn during many important moments in Apple’s history including when Jobs was in a Los Altos garage discussing the beginnings of Apple with co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Since Jobs’ death in 2011, fans of the entrepreneur and Apple have sought memorabilia linked to Jobs and the company.

Alternative investment platform Rally has offered investments in items like a jacket worn by Jobs when he famously flipped off the IBM logo and a signed 1986 Macintosh Plus computer.

