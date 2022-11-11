Wallace comments on NLAWs captured in Ukraine being allegedly shipped to Iran

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace says British NLAW anti-tank missiles captured by Russian forces in Ukraine and handed over to Iran contain no cutting-edge technology.

That’s according to the minister’s interview with Sky News, Ukrinform reports.

“Of course, we don’t want to see these things happening,” Wallace said. “But fundamentally, that is the risk we took when we decided it was important to help Ukraine.”

As reported earlier, Russia allegedly flew EUR140m in cash and captured Western weapons to Iran in return for deadly drones.

NLAW anti-tank missiles that the UK has given to Ukraine are hugely effective pieces of kit, but they are not fitted with next generation technology, which the UK is currently working on, the defense secretary said.

It also worked both ways, with the UK and other NATO allies able to learn from Russian weapons captured by the Ukrainians.

“Russia has lost significant numbers of its A-grade capabilities – they’ve been captured in the hundreds and thousands,” Wallace said.

“That will mean there’ll be differences in it between what the Iranians – if they do have NLAWs – develop and what we have and that goes the same for the US Javelins… So, I’m not particularly worried. But of course, it was a risk we took as a calculation.”