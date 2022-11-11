Warrior Nun & Other Films & TV Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

As November continues, with Thanksgiving right around the corner and the last weeks of autumn well underway, audiences are starting to spend more time inside as temperatures drop and the nights grow longer. Netflix has unveiled a mix of popular original programming and fan-favorite licensed movies and television shows as the month nears its halfway point. From supernatural action to family-friend hijinks and scares, there is something for everyone to stream on the digital platform, and CBR is here to help sort through all the options.





Here are all the biggest and best recommendations to binge on Netflix this weekend, from original series making their grand return to the last chance to watch shows before they leave the streaming service for the foreseeable future.

Warrior Nun Unleashes More Holy Vengeance

After two years, the fantasy action Netflix original series, Warrior Nun, returns for its second season, following Season 1’s cliffhanger ending. Based on the comic book series Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, the show has a young woman named Ava Silva mysteriously rise from the grave with holy powers. Learning of an eternal war on Earth in the shadows between the forces of Heaven and Hell, Ava teams up with an order of highly trained nuns to turn the tide of battle and save humanity.

At the end of Season 1, Ava and her friends learned a demon, Adriel, was deceiving them to subjugate humanity to his fiendish will. Outnumbered and outmaneuvered, Ava and her fellow nuns will have to think fast and fight harder than ever if they hope to survive. Blending supernatural action with divine stakes, Warrior Nun takes full advantage of its European setting to weave an atmospheric action series led by an engagingly earnest cast.

R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps Sees Fresh Beginnings and Endings

Halloween may be over, but there are still plenty of scares and chills awaiting audiences on Netflix to stay on their toes during those final months of the year. Netflix has worked with fan-favorite author R.L. Stine on several projects, most notably the Fear Street horror trilogy. This month sees a shift in the considerably more family-friendly fare available on the digital platform in Goosebumps, with several series leaving soon and a feature film being added to the streaming library.

Netflix added the 2015 horror-comedy movie Goosebumps to its catalog this past week, drawing upon elements from a number of Stine’s books, with Jack Black portraying a fictionalized version of the author. The television series and its accompanying specials that ran on Fox from 1995-1998 is leaving the streaming service next week, making this weekend the last chance to revisit the show on the platform. With Stine’s work terrifying a generation of young readers, this weekend presents a great chance to share the set of scary stories with new audiences or remind old fans why they enjoyed the horror franchise in the first place.

Zac Efron Continues His Global Tour

Popular actor Zac Efron provided a candid look at his personal life and worldview as he escaped the glitz and glamor of Hollywood to enjoy time away traveling the world. The Netflix original documentary series Down to Earth with Zac Efron has returned for its second season on Netflix this week, bearing the subtitle Down Under. As this subtitle would suggest, the new season finds Efron spending an extended amount of time experiencing the wonders of Australia.

Joined by friend and wellness expert Darien Olien, who accompanied Efron throughout Season 1, Down to Earth Season 2 has Efron delve into Australia’s untamed expanse. Though some of the questionable health tips provided by the show have faced heightened scrutiny, the show itself is elevated by Efron’s affably charismatic presence. A lightweight tour of the Land Down Under, Down to Earth with Zac Efron Season 2 channels its inner Aussie for plenty of informative international fun.

Minions Make Their Netflix Return – and They’re Not Alone

After premiering a meme-friendly movie in theaters with Minions: The Rise of Gru, the nonsensical, gibberish-speaking creatures are back for more bite-size adventures on Netflix. The animated series Minions & More has launched its second volume on the streaming service this past week for Despicable Me fans clamoring for more of the pint-sized henchmen. Boasting an all-star voice cast, Minions & More delivers all the goofy thrills that have endeared the franchise to millions of fans worldwide.

The standalone animated short films unfold with the same vignette sensibilities as the first volume as the minions and their friends get into new mischief. From going on the road to a surprise appearance from the pigs from the Sing musical film series and The Secret Life of Pets, there is plenty to love with the second volume. An anthology celebration of Illumination Entertainment’s popular animated studio, Minions & More doubles down on the shenanigans to great effect.

Antonio Banderas Headlines a Zorro Double Feature

The role of legendary Western hero Zorro looms heavily over pop culture history, including a link to the Batman mythos, and it was reinvigorated by two films starting in the ‘90s. They star Antonio Banderas as Alejandro Murrieta, who is trained to be the new Zorro by his predecessor and mentor, Don Diego de la Vega, as Mexico fights for independence against Spain. With its swashbuckling action and romance, the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro cemented Banderas’ status as a Hollywood leading man while making a star out of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The 2005 sequel The Legend of Zorro reunited Banderas and Zeta-Jones with director Martin Campbell, this time with Murrieta’s young son learning about his father’s swashbuckling secret. Though not as well-received as its predecessor, Banders and Zeta-Jones remain effective as the star-crossed couple, protecting California’s interests as it joins the United States. A beautiful showcase for what makes Zorro so great, both movies are ultimate crowd-pleasers and among the cast and crew’s best work.