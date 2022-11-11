We look at if the Windsors could have saved their Russian relatives





Episode six of The Crown season five is called Ipatiev House and delves into the Royal Family’s relationship with Russia and in particular the Imperial Family. There were some harrowing scenes depicting the Romanovs and their children brutally slaughtered by Bolshevik soldiers after being lured into the basement of Ipatiev House. Prior to this shocking scene, the Romanovs had been writing to the Windsors, asking to seek refuge from the dangerous political climate amid the revolution, but ultimately their request denied due to Queen Mary’s (played by Dame Eileen June Atkins) final decision.

Why didn’t the Royal Family help their Russian relatives? However, the depiction in The Crown is very different to historical accounts. On whether the British Royal Family could have saved the Romanovs, Koenig said: “Yes and no.” The Russian Revolution occurred in March 1917 and Koenig said at this time: “George V was a constitutional monarch. Nicholas wasn’t. You had [the Russian parliament] the Duma established but Great Britain was a leading nation. “Russia was trying to find itself and develop into what we now call the West but that was not going to happen. It was a different type of monarchy.”

She said in a “nutshell”, several members of the Russian royal family were already sending warnings about the Russian monarchy needing to change. Additionally, the Romanovs has already asked through the British ambassador whether they could leave the country. Koenig said: “You’re in March, you’re in St Petersburg. The port of St Petersburg was frozen. Nicholas wanted to go to Crimea, which you could have also gotten them out that way. But that was a long trip and [Provisional Government leader] Aleksandr Kerensky could not guarantee their safety once they left the palace even on a train, because the Bolsheviks were growing in power and people forget this. “So, the first request was yes. But the question was how? You’re at war. You can’t go one way because of German subs, you would have to go all the way around Norway and that would take time. That was the original plan.” However, the British government had its own terms for helping the Russian imperial family, namely, the Provisional Government would be taking on the cost for this evacuation, leading the fledgling democracy to vacillate in making a decision.

Added to this, Koenig said: “In the meantime, Alexandra wasn’t keen. She didn’t want to leave. Most of the children had measles at the time, so you had sick children.” But this wasn’t the only factor, back in England, George V’s private secretary Lord Stamfordham was also “not keen” for the family to come over. Koenig said: “They had talked about putting them up at Balmoral because Balmoral wasn’t used in the winter, but the Provisional Government would have to pay and then when the war is over they have to go home. “Because again, the vox populi was not keen on this. Nicholas was seen as a dictator even though Russia was an ally [during World War I]. “Alexandra was seen as someone who interfered and she wasn’t the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree. Finally, the offer was rescinded.” Koenig had read different things, saying: “Stamfordham went to the Home Office, they asked France can you help and no. Even Denmark, which was a lot closer, nope – and the king of Denmark was the cousin of Nicholas.” She went on to say: “So, you have all these things in play and you have to remember that you didn’t have immediate communications, there was no telephone and things. “By the time, the Provisional Government responded, it became a negative. They kept asking until June and then it was the summer and they kept getting denied.”

The politically unstable situation in Russia saw the provisional government toppled in the summer of 1917 and the Bolsheviks coming to power. “I don’t think anyone in their wildest dreams thought that they would be murdered and they weren’t the only ones.,” Koenig said. Nonetheless, their deaths weren’t the only ones. Other members of the Imperial Family killed by the Bolsheviks, including Nicholas’ brother Grand Duke Michael Alexandrovich of Russia was killed and his remains were never found, while his cousins were also murdered and some of his uncles were executed in prison. Despite the bloodshed, some deposed members of the Russian Imperial Family, including Nicholas’ mother, managed to make it to Crimea and then eventually fled on the HMS Marlborough which George V had sent to rescue them. Weighing up the case and why the Royal Family didn’t save their Russian relatives, Koenig said: “You have to ask yourself, ‘What could they have done?’ In terms of just getting a ship to Murmansk. I always ask, ‘Why couldn’t they have just got them to Sweden which was neutral and let Sweden handle it and get them out?’ But it happened. “Does George have blood on his hands? I say Lord Stamfordham was much more the person who put this in George V’s ear.”

Lord Stamfordham was said to be “more concerned” about Tsarina Alexandra. “Hindsight is 20-20. We don’t know,” Koenig added. Koenig said about George V had his own fears amid the request, despite being related to both the Tsar and Tsarina from different sides of his family. She said: “I think George was worried about his own throne. Although he really probably didn’t have anything to worry about. “But you were seeing what was happening. In the end, you lost Germany and the German Empire and the Austrian one collapsed.” She said: “There were a lot of people who blamed George V, I also blame the British government and [Prime Minister] Lloyd George who wasn’t keen on the Russian royal family either.” Hansard records from parliament from the time showing politicians weren’t happy with the Romanovs. Koenig concluded: “If they could have got them out and stuck them in Balmoral, they would have lived. It was the problem of getting them out and if they wanted to leave.” The Crown season 5 is streaming on Netflix







