What time is Teletubbies coming to Netflix?

The Teletubbies were incredibly popular in the late 90s and early 2000s. They were everywhere and everyone had their favorite. Even though I was about eight when the first episode aired, I watched every episode and Po was my favorite.

The Teletubbies consisted of Tinky-Winky (the purple one), Dipsy (the green one), Laa-Laa (the yellow one), and Po (the red one). They lived in an “earth house” and when not at home, they played in a grassy setting with birds chirping and a sun that was a baby’s face. And besides interacting with one another, they also spent time with Voice Trumpets and their blue vacuum cleaner named Noo-Noo.

In each episode, the four Teletubbies had to deal with some magical event or some mishap caused by Noo-Noo but also included footage of actual kids. It was a whimsical show that was fun for the kids it was made for but also a good time for adults too.

The original show ended in 2001. There was a reboot in 2015 that aired on Nick Jr but it ended in 2018. Luckily, Netflix is bringing the beloved (and sometimes weirdly controversial) show back.

Teletubbies release time on Netflix

Teletubbies hits Netflix on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET. This is likely much too late for any kids to watch but if you’re an adult looking for some nostalgia, you can definitely stay up and watch a few episodes of the new show. The first season of Teletubbies will be 12 episodes in total.

The Teletubbies will be played by Jeremiah Krage, Nick Kellington, Rebecca Hyland, and Rachelle Beinart. Titus Burgess will be the narrator. But beyond the characters we all know, there will be some new ones as well including The Tubby Phone and The TiddlyTubbies. There will also be a new “Tubby Song” for each episode. And, of course, there’s a new baby as the Sun.

Will you be watching the new reboot of Teletubbies? Let us know in the comments below!