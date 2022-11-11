Where Is Xur Today? (November 11-15) – Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

Destiny 2’s favorite Agent of the Nine, Xur, is back for another weekend of arms dealing in the Solar system. As usual, he has plenty of great Exotics, legendary-class gear, and some legacy items to help you complete your arsenal. Here’s where to find Xur and what he’s selling.

This week you can find Xur on Nessus, in the Watcher’s Grave. For his weapon, Xur is offering Telesto. Hunters can pick up the Knucklehead Radar helmet, Titans can grab the Khepri’s Sting helmet, and for Warlocks, Xur has the Starfire Protocol armor.

Xur Location

Xur’s location on Nessus.

Head to Nessus and use the Watcher’s Grave transmat zone to find Xur this week. When you arrive, hop on your sparrow and head north toward the exit of the area. Look for a big tree with pink moss on the right side of the area. Climb up onto its big, flat branch, where you can reach Xur.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram – 97 legendary shards

Telesto – 29 legendary shards

Khepri’s Sting – 23 legendary shards

Knucklehead Radar – 23 legendary shards

Starfire Protocol – 23 legendary shards

Hawkmoon – 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Dead Man’s Tale – 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest – free

Legendary weapons and armor – 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Exotic Weapons

Legendary Weapons

Survivor’s Epitaph (Kinetic hand cannon)

Extended Barrel

Fluted Barrel

Alloy Magazine

Flared Magwell

Quickdraw

Subsistence

Osmosis

One for All

Shattered Cipher (Heavy machine gun)

Full Bore

Polygonal Rifling

Tactical Mag

Alloy Magazine

Heating Up

Surrounded

Jian 7 Rifle (Energy pulse rifle)

SRO-52 Ocular

SPO-26 Front

Alloy Magazine

Appended Mag

Firmly Planted

Dragonfly

Stars in Shadow (Energy pulse rifle)

Arrowhead Brake

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Appended Mag

Alloy Magazine

Field Prep

Pulse Monitor

Kill Clip

Thresh

Gridskipper (Energy pulse rifle)

Arrowhead Brake

Smallbore

Extended Mag

Armor-Piercing Rounds

Heating Up

Thresh

Sojourner’s Tale (Energy shotgun)

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Smallbore

Extended Mag

Steady Rounds

Tunnel Vision

Opening Shot

Punching Out (Energy sidearm)

Full Bore

Smallbore

Appended Mag

Armor-Piercing Rounds

Surplus // Encore

High-Impact Reserves

Wellspring

Legendary Armor

Titan

The Shelter in Place gauntlets

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 12

Recovery: 10

Discipline: 7

Intellect: 18

Strength: 7

Total: 60

The Shelter in Place chest armor

Mobility: 2

Resilience: 22

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 12

Intellect: 2

Strength: 16

Total: 60

The Shelter in Place helmet

Mobility: 10

Resilience: 12

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 10

Intellect: 12

Strength: 10

Total: 60

The Shelter in Place leg armor

Mobility: 15

Resilience: 14

Recovery: 2

Discipline: 15

Intellect: 10

Strength: 6

Total: 62

Mark of Shelter

Hunter

The Took Offense gauntlets

Mobility: 12

Resilience: 9

Recovery: 11

Discipline: 24

Intellect: 2

Strength: 2

Total: 60

The Took Offense chest armor

Mobility: 2

Resilience: 19

Recovery: 9

Discipline: 16

Intellect: 2

Strength: 12

Total: 60

The Took Offense helmet

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 19

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 13

Intellect: 2

Strength: 18

Total: 64

The Took Offense leg armor

Mobility: 13

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 16

Discipline: 8

Intellect: 12

Strength: 13

Total: 64

The Took Offense cloak

Warlock

Xenos Vale IV gauntlets

Mobility: 11

Resilience: 9

Recovery: 10

Discipline: 9

Intellect: 8

Strength: 14

Total: 61

Xenos Vale IV chest armor

Mobility: 16

Resilience: 6

Recovery: 10

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 16

Strength: 13

Total: 63

Xenos Vale IV helmet

Mobility: 19

Resilience: 7

Recovery: 2

Discipline: 6

Intellect: 2

Strength: 22

Total: 58

Xenos Vale IV leg armor

Mobility: 8

Resilience: 13

Recovery: 10

Discipline: 11

Intellect: 2

Strength: 19

Total: 63

Xenos Vale Bond

Exotic Armor

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn’t mark Xur’s location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you’re not aware he exists. He only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher’s Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.