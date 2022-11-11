Why MacBook Air will overtake the Pro line-up

I am not very active in this community but I recently came here to decide between an M1 or M2.

However, I noticed there are countless threads on MacBook Air vs. Pro. In my opinion, with each passing day, the Air line-up will become more dominant than the Pro line-up for this very simple reason; local computing is dying.

The era of local computing is coming to an end. In the enterprise world, this shift started quite a while ago. With the rise of AWS, Azure, and Google cloud, an increasing number of organizations and processes have shifted to cloud computing. In personal computing we see the same thing; Google docs and Office 365 for document editing, GeForce Now for gaming, and tons of other examples.

Instead of focusing on the local powerful machine, the focus will be on a fast internet connection + good screen & keyboard.

Of course, today there are still plenty of use cases where local computing is key such as photo/video editing, app development and much more. But the shift is clearly visible; whatever is done locally today might shift to cloud-based tomorrow.

Paying for subscriptions sucks, but luckily in return you will only pay for the computing when you need it and most likely it will be top of the line at all times.

Consequently, buying powerful machines will become less interesting as the shift continues. In my industry (data), this is already perfectly applicable. Why would I buy a heavy and bulky Pro device if all my computing is done on remote AWS instances? My device is only used to talk to remote instances, hence a MacBook Air.

In summary, local power is becoming less important every day. The future of computing are light machines with fast internet connections.

Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.