This article discusses the possibility of Warrior Nun Season 3 on Netflix and the show’s renewed or canceled status. It may contain spoilers for the first two seasons.

Based on the comic series Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, the genre-splicing Netflix series Warrior Nun just debuted its second season on the streaming giant. Part teen drama, part fantasy, part action, the show amassed an enthusiastic following when it debuted in 2020, and that same crowd has been eagerly anticipating the follow-up.

Now it’s here, and it’s good, and it leaves things open for another outing, so the question on everyone’s lips is obvious: Will we see more of the show? Here’s everything we know.

Will there be a Warrior Nun Season 3 on Netflix?

Renewed or canceled status: TBC

At the time of writing, Netflix hasn’t officially renewed or canceled Warrior Nun. However, this shouldn’t be any cause for concern.

After the first season, which was a success by all accounts, it took six weeks for an official renewal, and then two years for the season to actually arrive. Presumably, there were some production delays involved there, but if even a similar timescale is followed, we might not even get the word about a third season until early next year, and even then won’t see it until at least 2023.

But thanks to the source material, a talented, mostly young cast, and a cliffhanger ending that virtually maps out Season 3 on its own, all signs point to plenty more of this story still to be told.

With that in mind, we predict that Warrior Nun will be renewed for Season 3.

What might Warrior Nun Season 3 be about?

Major spoilers below!

The plot will likely follow on pretty directly from Season 2, but will almost certainly begin to incorporate Adriel’s original realm. With Adriel and Michael both being dead, and the Arc having been destroyed, our only real connection to that realm is what we’ve seen of Reya, so I would expect her to factor heavily into the plot. Lilith hinted at a Holy War coming, so it makes sense for the third season to be based around this concept, especially if it’s going to occur between realms.

The Crown of Thorns will probably be central to bringing the other realm into the fold, as Ava is able to travel there by wearing it.

