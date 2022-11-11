Wirt County ceremony honors Revolutionary War soldier

WIRT COUNTY — A Revolutionary War soldier was honored Sept. 24 by his descendants and the Capt. James Neal Chapter Sons of the American Revolution.

Pvt. Jonathan Sheppard, 1759-1825, was honored in a Sestercentennial Celebration by the chapter at the Sheppard Family Cemetery off Garfield Road in Wirt County.

The tribute included placement of a Patriot Grave Marker, a reading of Sheppard’s bio including his military service and a presentation of three wreaths that concluded with a three-volley musket salute.

The event was attended by about 30 people which included Sheppard’s descendants, their friends and neighbors and members of the Sons of the American Revolution. The SAR is a genealogical society promoting history, education and patriotism and has been conducting sestercentennial events leading to the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026.

Chapter President Ted Cox led the ceremony with Mark LaFrance directing the color guard and musket salute. Dan Thomas presented a wreath for the Capt. James Neal Chapter, State Chaplain Bob Grumbling presented a wreath from the Pennsylvania State Society and National Vice President Bob Fish presented a wreath from the National Genealogy Headquarters.

Mike Sheppard, a Sheppard descendant, assisted the chapter in setting the Patriot Grave Stone.

Brent Sams, Sheppard descendant and chapter historian, presented Sheppard’s short biography and military service.

Sheppard was born in New Mecklenburg, Mineral County, Va., in 1759, the site of present-day Shepherdstown, Jefferson County, W.Va. He enlisted at the age of 15 in Capt. Michael Cresap’s Company of Rifleman in 1775 at Old Town, Md., and marched to Boston and served his term of enlistment.

On his return, he enlisted in Hagerstown, Md., in September 1776 in Capt. Richard Harris company of Col. Moses Rawlings regiment of Regulars for the term of three years. He was taken prisoner at Fort Washington in November 1776 and later released in a prisoner exchange, then served at Fort Frederick and at Pittsburgh until 1781.

He was in the Battles of Fort Washington and in battles with the Indians. He continued serving until the close of the war.

After his release, he came to Pennsylvania, then to Harrison County, Va., and then to Reedy where he died in April 1825. He is buried on the home farm.

He married Martha C. Wilson on April 16, 1786, and they had 11 children. Sheppard along with his wife and descendants are buried in the Sheppard Family Graveyard at Palestine. The graveyard is located near where Jonathan’s cabin once stood.