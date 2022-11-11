Women’s Tennis Announces 2023 Spring Schedule – Old Dominion University

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women’s tennis team announced its 2023 spring schedule on Friday and will have its usual array of top-notch programs heading into its inaugural Sun Belt Conference slate.



The Monarchs will open the spring at State College, Pa. on January 15 facing the Nittany Lions of Penn State. This is a return match from last year’s season opener that ODU won 7-0 in Norfolk. They’ll open the home slate on January 21 when Columbia comes to the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center for a noon match.



ODU qualified for the ITA Kickoff Weekend and will be in a regional hosted by Ohio State on the weekend of January 27-28. They’ll face the host Buckeyes on the 27th and either Wake Forest or Tennessee the next day. The Monarchs won a regional last year in Atlanta to qualify for the ITA National Indoors.



February starts with a match at Wake Forest on the fifth, before a three-match home stand against Iowa State (Feb. 18), Florida State (Feb. 19) and Princeton (Feb. 25) closes out the month.



They will close out pre-conference action on March 5 with Kansas coming to Norfolk for a noon start. Conference play begins with the first three matches on the road visiting Louisiana (March 10), Texas State (March 12) and Marshall (March 17).



The home conference slate begins on March 25 as the defending champion South Alabama Jaguars come to Norfolk for a 10 a.m. match, with Southern Miss coming in on March 26 at 10 a.m. April begins with Arkansas State coming to Norfolk on the first, with ULM (April 2) and JMU (April 8) closing out the five-match run.



A final non-conference match at VCU (April 9) is followed by matches at Coastal Carolina (April 15) and Georgia Southern (April 16) before hosting Appalachian State (April 23) to close out the regular season.



The conference tournament will be held in Peach Tree City, Georgia on April 27-30.





ODU HEAD COACH DOMINIC MANILLA ON 2023 SPRING SCHEDULE

It should be an exciting season for our Monarchs. The out of conference schedule is loaded with top teams, including several Power Five schools coming to the campus of Old Dominion. For tennis fans, we hope to treat them to highly competitive environments each match. The second half of the season is filled with our new Sun Belt Conference schedule. We certainly hope to make a strong statement this year moving into the Sun Belt. As always, we will need the fan support which has been so key to our success at home in the past several seasons. I’ve coached at some of the largest stages in college tennis and I can say with confidence that no fan base supports their women’s program as well as Monarch Nation does. Thank you and Go Monarchs!







2023 Women’s Tennis Schedule

January 15 at Penn State 11 a.m.

January 21 Columbia 12 p.m.



ITA Kickoff Weekend – Columbus, Ohio

January 27 Ohio State TBD

January 28 Wake Forest/Tennessee TBD



February 5 at Wake Forest 10 a.m.

February 18 Iowa State 11 a.m.

February 19 Florida State 10 a.m.

February 25 Princeton 1 p.m.



March 5 Kansas 12 p.m.

March 10 at Louisiana* 10 a.m.

March 12 at Texas State* 10 a.m.

March 17 at Marshall* 10 a.m.

March 25 South Alabama* 10 a.m.

March 26 Southern Miss.* 10 a.m.

April 1 Arkansas State* 10 a.m.

April 2 ULM* 10 a.m.

April 8 James Madison* 1 p.m.

April 9 at VCU 2 p.m.

April 15 at Coastal Carolina* 10 a.m.

April 16 at Georgia Southern* 10 a.m.

April 22 Appalachian State* 10 a.m.

April 27-30 Sun Belt Tournament Peach Tree, Ga.

* – Sun Belt Conference match





