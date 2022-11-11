Women’s Tennis Hosts Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational – University of Hawai’i at Manoa Athletics

HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i women’s tennis team hosts the Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational this weekend. Joining Hawai’i and competing in the three-day tournament are Air Force and Hawai’i Pacific.

The Rainbow Wahine are led by seniors Alexis Merrill and Satsuki Takamura along with graduate transfer Rita Pinto who matriculated to UH from Virginia Tech this Fall. Takamura and sophomore Ana Vilcek both earned Big West honorable mention accolades last year in singles, while Takamura with partner Léa Romain also garnered all-Big West second team honors in doubles.

This season, UH return seven and welcome three into the Rainbow Wahine ‘ohana. In addition to Pinto, joining the ‘Bows this season, Nikola Homolkova, a freshman transfer from Long Beach State out of Pelhrimov, Czech Republic) and true freshman Klara Novakova of Pizen, Czech Republic both will be wearing the Green and White.