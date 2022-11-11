World War II veteran heeded the call of duty when he was 17￼

World War II veteran Vic Rainey sits with his call-of-duty memorabilia and accolades, which includes a Purple Heart, at his home in Coalville. Rainey served in the Pacific Theater with the Marines from 1944 to 1948. | David Jackson/Park Record

David Jackson/Park Record

Coalville resident Vic Rainey is a World War II veteran whose call of duty led him to serve in the Pacific Theater.

At 95, the Purple Heart recipient is certain he’s one of the younger veterans, and believes he’s the only surviving World War II soldier living on the east side of Summit County.

“I’m a member of the American Legion, and they keep track of that,” he said. “But I think there must be others in the other parts of the county. We’re getting so few, and it seems to me that there is knowledge there that is being forgotten.”

The knowledge Rainey, who was raised on a farm in Idaho, mentioned covers what it was like to be in boots, or in his case, water-friendly tanks, on the ground during combat.

Sure enough a piece of shrapnel had gone alongside my backbone through the left side of my neck…”

Vic Rainey

World War II veteran and Coalville resident

He was part of the First Armored Amphibious Tank Battalion that landed in Okinawa on April 1, 1944.

“I was an ammunition passer, which meant I would lie in the belly of the tank and would pass up the shells to the gunner,” Rainey said. “At that time, the tanks had 35mm guns, but they were replacing them with 75mm Howitzer, which was a pretty good size.”

Rainey’s battalion originally trained to land on Iwo Jima, but since the Second Armored Amphibious Tank Battalion was stationed in Hawaii, it got the new tanks first.

“So, they sent them to Iwo instead of us,” he said. “We were lucky they didn’t send us, because it was bad. I heard the battalion had a 100% casualty rate.”

Rainey’s battalion was eventually dispatched to Okinawa, and hit the beach on April 1, 1945.

“We had a mile or more of tanks lined up, and landed right opposite Yontan Airfield,” he said. “We got onto the beach and most of the Japanese were on the east side of the island. So we didn’t run into much gunfire.”

While gunfire was minimal, the battalion experienced some explosive dangers, according to Rainey.

“There was a sea wall surrounding the island and had some openings, so we had three infantry scouts go ahead through the opening,” he said. “The guy in the middle stepped on a land mine and it got all three of them real bad.”

Since the front of an amphibious tank was flat, medics loaded them on Rainey’s tank so it could take them to a boat that would transport them to a hospital ship.

“It was quite an experience for a farm boy to witness,” he said.

Rainey’s battalion was two weeks in Okinawa when he earned his Purple Heart.

“It was quite unusual, and wasn’t a really bad wound,” he said with a laugh.

Rainey and his buddies were playing poker in a tent, and it was his turn to deal.

“I was leaning forward in my chair when a shell hit right outside and shrapnel came through the tent,” he said. “We, of course, dived into our fox hole, and my lieutenant landed on top of me.”

The lieutenant yelled, “Rainey! You’ve been hit. You’re bleeding from your neck.”

“I thought it was the pressure of him on top of me,” Rainey said with a laugh. “When they got the lanterns going and sure enough a piece of shrapnel had gone alongside my backbone through the left side of my neck.”

While the wound wasn’t serious, it earned Rainey some points.

“Points were based on how long you had been overseas, how many times you were in combat, and you’d get extra points if you got wounded,” he said. “When you got so many points you could go back to the states. And that wound got me within one more point to go home after the war was over.”

While the wound was a significant part of his service, Rainey didn’t feel afraid for his life until a few weeks later, while searching for some wartime souvenirs.

“We were stopped for a while just outside of Okinawa’s capital city, Naha, and there was a ridge that had some openings cut into it,” he said. “I thought there could be some things in those caves, and I asked two others if they wanted to go explore with me.”

The others declined, but Rainey didn’t want to look yellow, so he explored by himself.

“I went in and it was dark,” he said. “I thought if there were any Japanese soldiers in there, they would be accustomed to the dark and would see me before I saw them.”

So Rainey decided to crawl into the cave.

“I got down on my hands and knees,” he said. “I used one hand to feel my way around and I had my K bar knife in my other hand.”

While Rainey was crawling around, he touched a piece of metal.

“I felt a hard little nub that was on top of a larger round thing in the ground, and I thought they had planted a landmine,” he said. “I didn’t know what else to do, so I carefully dug it out and carried it until I could see what it was.”

To Rainey’s relief, the object he dug up was a flashlight battery.

“I immediately got the hell out of there,” he said with a laugh.

Rainey also experienced temporary hearing loss after one assignment in Okinawa when his battalion was stationed on the southern end of the island near a ridge.

“Most of the fighting was on the other side of that ridge, and we got orders to fire smoke shells over it because there was an infantry company trapped on the other side who needed a smoke screen to get out,” he said. “Why they picked the tank I was in, I don’t know, but we loaded up with smoke shells and fired a round a minute, for what seemed like an hour and 10 minutes. And it was three days before we could hear a thing, because no one really was concerned about loud noises and hearing loss back then.”

After his time in Okinawa, Rainey and his battalion got sent to Saipan and then to Guam.

“I was asked to go to guard duty in Japan, and I told them I was ready to go back to milking cows,” he said.

Rainey’s road to serving in World War II started when he was a high school senior in Hailey, Idaho.

“After my 17th birthday on the fourth of January in 1944, I told my mother I was tired of milking cows,” he said with a laugh. “I also said since you spent the last two or three months of your senior year just kind of playing around that I was also leaving school.”

He moved to Portland, Oregon, to stay with some family friends, hoping to land a job at the Swan Island Shipyard.

“I would make more money in one day than I would make a whole year on the farm, because my folks didn’t pay me,” he said with a smile. “They fed me, clothed me and gave me a place to sleep.”

While preparing to ask the shipyard foreman for a job, Rainey asked his friend for some advice.

“I didn’t know a damn thing about building ships, and he said, ‘Well, you have a tractor and other equipment on the farm, so tell them you’re a machinist,’” Rainey said. “I found out later that being a machinist had nothing to do with driving a tractor, but back then shipyards hired anyone that moved.”

Rainey’s shipyard job included assigning welders to work on the ships.

“I wasn’t there for very long, because it was a union job,” he said. “I kept telling them that farm boys don’t pay for their jobs, they get paid for their jobs. So one day, the union rep called me and told me to not come to work if I wasn’t going to join the union.”

After cashing in his last paycheck, Rainey decided to move to Alaska.

“I took a train up to Seattle, Washington, and found, because of the war, that it would be at least another six months before I could get a flight or ship to Alaska,” he said. “So, I spent a couple of weeks in Seattle. I had a whole bunch of money from my shipyard job, and visited museums, saw some movies and ate a lot of good food.”

After two weeks of living it up, Rainey was down to his last $100.

“I was walking along the waterfront, and saw these three guys who were about 20 or 21, who were going to the Marine Corp recruiting station,” he said. “And that’s what I thought I’d do.”

The Marines said they’d recruit Rainey, but since he was still considered a minor, he needed his parents’ permission to enlist.

“My father had passed away, so they telegrammed my mother,” he said. “She gave me permission, but said she wanted me to visit home first. So they gave me my physical and enlisted me and told me I had 10 days to report to boot camp in San Diego.”

After completing the three-month camp, Rainey’s commanding officers asked where he would like to be assigned.

“I thought, ‘Well, on the farm I walked 8 to 10 hours a day, so I told them I’d rather not walk,’ and they said, ‘How about the tanks?’” he said. “I thought about land tanks, but they were talking about amphibious tanks, because that’s what they used in the Pacific Theater. And that’s how I was assigned as a replacement to the First Armored Amphibious Tank Battalion.”

Rainey served for four years, from April 1944 to April 1948, returned to the states and took on some jobs, before getting a degree in banking, the profession that eventually led him to Pamela Chapman, his partner of 40 years.

“I can’t say I hated it,” Rainey said about his service. “It was OK. Some things were bad. And some were good.”