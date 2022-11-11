Would-be writers can get tips from the pros at a Metairie library seminar

Two local writers will share their knowledge in seminars on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The sessions — for beginners or experienced writers — are free.

9:30 a.m.: “How to Plot a Story” with Zachary Lazar

Lazar will talk about how to build a satisfying plot through the use of scenes, complications and dramatic escalation. He says many writers find that when they sit down to write, their initial idea for a story turns out to be too vague, underdeveloped or otherwise riddled with problems. It is easy to get lost at that point. His information can help writers through it.

Lazar earned a comparative literature degree from Brown University and an M. F. A from the University of Iowa Writers Workshop. He has written six books, including “I Pity the Poor Immigrant” (2014), “Vengeance” (2018), and “The Apartment on Calle Uruguay” (2022).

11 A.M.: “How to Market Your Book” with Michelle D. Jackson

Author, entrepreneur and nonprofit director Jackson published her first book, “The Heart of a Man,” a Christian fiction novel, in 2010. In 2014, the book was awarded top prize in The Author’s Zone Annual Writer’s Competition, general fiction category. She also received the Princeton Literary Review Gold Standard.

Her second novel, “From Darkness to Night: Book One — Family Secrets,” was released in 2020. It was selected as a finalist in the American Book Fest’s Fiction: African American category of the 2020 Best Book Awards.

Jackson has published articles in Essence Magazine, Biz Magazine New Orleans, CityBusiness New Orleans and others.

GENEALOGY: Amanda Fallis, archivist at the New Orleans Public Library, will provide an overview of the library’s rich collection of images at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the East Bank Regional Library.

The collection includes about 40,000 photographic prints, negatives and slides, as well as drawings, documents, unique printed materials and watercolors. The library has digitized much of the photograph collection and continues to expand online access. Fallis will provide guidance on searching the collection and requesting images for reproduction.

WWI BOOK CLUB: A new book club has been created to focus on the literature of World War I. The group will meet at the East Bank Regional Library.

Retired educator Wendy Rihner leads the group. The World War I Book Club will meet at the following times and dates into the next year.

“The Return of the Soldier” by Rebecca West; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

“Regeneration” by Pat Barker; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

“The First World War” by Michael Howard; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

CLASSES FOR ADULTS: Two upcoming art classes will be held at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge.

An adult creative writing workshop takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. This workshop will help creative writers of all skill levels hone their voices, styles and characters by producing, sharing and critiquing texts written by fellow writers.

The adult watercolor class takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. In this class, patrons learn basic watercolor skills and complete a painting in 50 minutes.

SEWING CIRCLE: The Any Stitches Sewing Circle meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.

Whether it is cross-stitch, embroidery, quilting, crochet, knitting or any other type of needlework project, patrons are invited to share in the camaraderie. Also, patrons may bring their laptops or tablets and learn to navigate Creative Bug, which has thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists.

DON’T FORGET

Astronomy: John Martinez, a NASA solar system ambassador, will present “Is There Life on Jupiter’s Moon Europa,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the East Bank Regional Library.

Trombone Choir: Music from a six-person (or maybe more) band consisting of nothing but trombone players will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Jefferson Room at the East Bank Regional Library.

NANOWRIMO: The Gretna Library, 102 Willow Drive, Gretna, hosts National Novel Writing Month sessions from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and Nov. 29. The North Kenner Library, 630 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, hosts NaNoWriMo from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

Chris Smith is manager of adult programming at the Jefferson Parish Public Library.