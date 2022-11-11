XONAI Launches Cloud Infrastructure Optimization for Google Cloud Dataproc

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – November 11, 2022) – UK-based cloud infrastructure optimization platform XONAI announces itself for Google Cloud Dataproc service. XONAI seeks to help organizations reduce cloud costs significantly without needing intervention, monitoring, observability or configuration changes to existing big data infrastructure. It consistently delivers acceleration and reduced resource utilization to data pipelines deployed at scale. XONAI’s core platform integrates with compute engines such as Apache Spark and big data platforms on public clouds to deliver faster data processing and lower hardware resource utilization. This eliminates the need for continuous monitoring and the use of observability tools to optimize large-scale big-data workloads. It enables faster time to value and increased margin for cloud cost savings through XONAI accelerated data processing and containerization technologies.

By introducing it for Google Cloud Dataproc, the XONAI platform can be easily activated when submitting Apache Spark jobs, delivering up to 3.1x faster data processing and reduced hardware resource usage as measured by TPC-H-derived benchmarks. Dataproc is a Google Cloud Platform service for running managed Hadoop and Apache Spark jobs. It provides enterprise-grade support, management and security for running data analytics at scale from a large distribution of open-source software for batch processing, streaming and machine learning applications.

The main benefits of introducing XONAI for Google Cloud Dataproc include reduced cloud costs for batch processing jobs and more cost-effective resource sharing in containerized deployments. Commenting on the announcement, Leandro Vaz, the Founder and CTO of XONAI, said, “Today’s data-driven businesses depend on Big Data Analytics and AI to convert insights into actionable decisions for optimizing business performance. They rely on cloud computing that requires ever-increasing computational resources and budget as organizations scale. We believe data-driven organizations should benefit from the latest technological advancements that work with their current infrastructure, and we are committed to helping them leverage these technologies and all of the benefits through our platform.”

According to the company’s latest benchmarks, XONAI enables Apache Spark to deliver consistently faster performance and reduces the amount of hardware resources needed to run Spark jobs.

“We evaluated the performance of our platform on Google Dataproc with a TPC-H derived benchmark at 3TB scale factor in a similar setup to previous runs, but this time with several new improvements that target performance and resource utilization: on a newly launched cluster without any caching or configuration changes, we measured 2.1x faster benchmark runtime and 72% less memory used on average,” Leandro Vaz added.

XONAI is headquartered in London, United Kingdom and was founded by Brock Doiron and Leandro Vaz in 2021. XONAI is building a universal computing fabric to power data infrastructure worldwide.

Media contact:

Name: Katie Griffing

Email: [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143979