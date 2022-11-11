Yellowstone Season 5 Secrets Revealed: The Twist That Will Turn the Whole Show On Its Head

Two words sum things up: “More drama!”

You might not think that horse opera Yellowstone and reality show Big Brother have much in common, but one phrase is often uttered in conjunction with both: “Expect the unexpected.” Perhaps if blacksheep son Jamie Dutton had kept that in mind, he wouldn’t have been so thunderstruck when dad John ripped the gubernatorial rug out from under him. But that move promises to change the lives of just about every character on the canvas of the Paramount Network series when it returns with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, November 13 at 8/7c.

Take, for example, Rip, who will find himself facing new challenges as the season kicks off. Because of John’s new role, he’s “not around as much as he has been in the past,” Rip’s portrayer, Cole Hauser, tells our sister site TVLine. “So Rip is sort of thrust into responsibility in taking care of the ranch and not only the bunkhouse, but also being the foreman of the ranch.”

On the plus side, things seem to be going smoothly for Rip and his new bride, Beth. “We’re still living under the same roof,” says Hauser. Despite Beth taking on the role of her dad’s chief of staff, “I’m there for her, she’s there for me, there’s no separation.”

One big question is how John’s ascension will impact Rainwater and his people. Speaking on behalf of his alter ego, Gil Birmingham admits, “There were promises that were made to the reservation, and those things are going to fall apart, which is going to make [Rainwater] vulnerable.” And what will the result of that be? “More drama!”

Rainwater will once again turn to powerhouse attorney Angela for help, but that could wind up presenting its own unique set of problems. “She’s a bit of a wild card,” muses Birmingham.

And what of Kayce and his very-pregnant wife, Monica? You’ll recall that in Season 4, Kayce returned from a vision question to announce that he’d seen “the end of us.” What, exactly, does that mean? While Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille swear they don’t know, she says that we will “see a really different Kayce and Monica by the end of the season, with a kind of whole new sense of purpose.”

Grimes adds, “something that happens really early on that kind of once again puts us in a really difficult position, but you see them really come together in a way that they haven’t before.”

For more on what to expect, check out the video above. Then — because there’s no such thing as too much when it comes to Yellowstone — hit the gallery below, featuring a slew of photos from Season 5, some of which might offer clues as to what’s coming up!