10 Gripping Australian Crime Movies Everyone Should Stream After Netflix’s ‘The Stranger’

The New Netflix release, The Stranger, is the latest to join a long line of great crime movies to emerge from Australia. The plot is based on a real-life murder case (though the true details of the crime are never mentioned) and follows Mark Frame (Joel Edgerton), a police officer tasked with going undercover. He befriends Henry Teague (Sean Harris), the prime suspect in a child abduction case, and finds himself sinking deep into darkness as he seeks out the truth.





Australia has a lot of true-crime stories to draw from when it comes to storytelling. Some of the country’s best movies are based on these cases, while other classic films concern fictional crimes. With the positive buzz surrounding The Stranger, it will join the ranks as one of Australia’s best crime movies.

‘Animal Kingdom’ (2010)

One of the best Australian movies of the 2010s, Animal Kingdom, helped launch the careers of Jacki Weaver, Ben Mendelsohn, and Joel Edgerton into Hollywood. The movie revolves around teenager J (James Frecheville), who moves in with his criminal grandmother and uncles after losing his mother. As J grows closer to his new family, he is drawn further into their dark lifestyle, leading to potentially fatal consequences.

Weaver received an Academy Award nomination for her performance, while an American version was adapted for television in 2016 and ran for six seasons.

‘Snowtown’ (2011)

Based on the true “bodies in the barrels” case that shocked Australia, Snowtown follows troubled teenager Jamie (Lucas Pittaway), who befriends his mother’s new boyfriend, John (Daniel Henshall). As John becomes a father figure to Jamie, he makes the teen an accomplice to the homophobic murders he commits.

As one of the country’s most notorious murder cases, Snowtown would always be challenging to adapt. Director Justin Kurzel manages to bring the story to the screen without verging into exploitation, resulting in one of the most underrated true-crime movies as it explores its grim subject.

Snowtown is available to stream on Tubi.

‘Two Hands’ (1999)

When 19-year-old bouncer Jimmy (Heath Ledger) receives a job from crime boss Pando (Bryan Brown), it appears to be his opportunity to work his way up the criminal ladder. It all goes wrong, however, when the package Jimmy is meant to deliver is stolen, leaving him $10,000 in debt to his furious employer.

Jimmy tries to recover the money and stay alive while navigating a new romance with Alex (Rose Byrne). Less grim than other crime movies due to an added dose of humor, Two Hands is an excellent showcase for the talents of Ledger, as the movie helped launch the careers of both he and Byrne.

‘The Dry’ (2020)

Based on the bestselling novel by Jane Harper, The Dry stars Eric Bana as Aaron Folk, a police officer who returns to his hometown to attend the funeral of his best friend and his family. While there, Folk begins to suspect the case is not the simple murder-suicide it appears to be and sets out to uncover the truth.

While The Dry operates like a classic slow-burn mystery, it uses its Australian outback setting to create an oppressive atmosphere as the characters sweat through the harsh heat. The inevitable threat of bushfires to the small, dying town is another element that heightens the tension in this solid crime thriller.

The Dry is available to stream on Showtime.

‘Nitram’ (2021)

Another true-crime adaptation from Snowtown director Justin Kurzel, Nitram explores the psyche of the culprit behind the heinous Port Arthur massacre. Caleb Landry Jones is exceptional as the socially awkward Nitram, as the movie charts his life in the days leading up to his crime that would change gun laws in Australia forever.

Nitram proved controversial at release due to the still raw nature of the crime, but by focusing on the perpetrator and not the crime itself, Kurzel manages to avoid glorifying the massacre. Jones is supported by a terrific cast that includes Judy Davis, Anthony LaPaglia, and Essie Davis in career-best performances.

Nitram is available to stream on Hulu and AMC+.

‘Mystery Road’ (2013)

When a young Aboriginal girl is murdered and dumped on the side of the road, indigenous detective Jay Swan (Aaron Pedersen) takes the case. As Swan tries to solve the crime, he encounters constant resistance as nobody else seems to be interested in the fate of an indigenous girl, forcing him to investigate it alone.

Containing neo-Western elements alongside its outback setting, Mystery Road is a compelling crime mystery as it tackles the ingrained racism that still haunts Australia. The movie proved so popular that a sequel was produced, while a television series also following Swan recently aired its third season.

Mystery Road is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and Tubi.

‘Romper Stomper’ (1992)

The role that kick-started Russell Crowe‘s career, Romper Stomper, stars Crowe as Hando, the leader of a Neo-Nazi gang. As the youth gang terrorizes and brutally beats the Asian community residing in their Australian suburb, Hando begins a relationship with junkie Gabrielle (Jacqueline McKenzie).

Controversial due to its focus on real-world racism and violence, Romper Stomper remains one of Australia’s must-see movies. Crowe is towering in the lead role, creating a terrifying character that paved the way for the powerful performances he would go on to deliver.

Romper Stomper is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and Tubi.

‘The Boys’ (1998)

Based on a shocking true murder case, The Boys stars David Wenham as Brett Sprague, a recently released criminal. He reunites with his mother, his girlfriend Michelle (Toni Collette), and his two younger brothers, and after a day of drinking with his siblings, the trio commits a despicable crime.

Playing Brett proved to be a breakout role for Wenham, and he would go on to have major roles in The Lord of the Rings and Iron Fist. Meanwhile, Collette has gone on to have an extensive career and become one of the best working actresses today.

‘Chopper’ (2000)

Based on the life of legendary Australian criminal Mark “Chopper” Read, Chopper sees Eric Bana playing the larger-than-life character. The movie follows Chopper’s life inside and outside of prison, including the infamous incident where he cut his ears off to be transferred to another wing to avoid an ambush.

At the time of Chopper‘s release, Bana was known for his comedic performances, and his role on the sketch comedy series Full Frontal landed him the part. While he incorporated some humor into the performance, it paved the way for more dramatic roles and his ascent into Hollywood.

‘Lantana’ (2001)

Beginning with an unidentified woman’s dead body in the woods, Lantana goes back several days to explore the events leading up to the crime. Police detective Leon (Anthony LaPaglia) is married to a wife who loves him, but he cheats on her with a woman from their weekly dance class, while the movie explores the dynamics of several other characters as their lives intersect.

While there is a potential murder at the center of Lantana, the movie is more interested in its characters and focuses on them through themes of grief, betrayal, and, ultimately, forgiveness. It features an ensemble cast of some of Australia’s best actors, and they all bring their unique characters to life in this complex drama.

