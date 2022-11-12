10 Most Obvious Oscar Bait Movies

Every year during the fall and winter seasons, movie theaters become flooded with Oscar bait films, movies produced with the sole purpose of earning Academy Award nominations. Two common types of Oscar bait films are period films that depict a major world tragedy and films that push a social agenda in an overtly sentimental way. The ultimate Oscar bait film combines these two elements into one film.





The vast majority of Oscar bait films receive average to poor reviews from critics, but are rewarded with Academy Award nominations in an attempt to boost box office revenue. When the Academy Award nominations are revealed each year, it is blatantly obvious which ones are the Oscar bait films.

10/10 Green Book Is A Good Movie, But Certainly Not Best Picture Worthy

Green Book is the ideal Oscar bait movie. It is a based on a true story period drama set in the early 1960s about racial discrimination. Green Book is by no means a bad movie, and features excellent performances from Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.

However, compared to some other films released in 2018, Green Book had no business being nominated for Best Picture, let alone winning the award. Roma was by far the most award-winning and critically acclaimed film of 2018. First Reformed, The Rider, The Favourite, Burning, and Shoplifters are just a few of the countless films more deserving of the Best Picture Oscar than Green Book.

9/10 Lion Uses Overt Sentimentality To Its Advantage In Earning Oscar Nominations

Lion is a biographical drama that is based on the real life story of Saroo Brierley, who was adopted by an Australian family and was reunited with his biological mother in India 25 years later. Lion utilized the overt sentimentality of its story to garner six Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Lion is a good movie with good performances, but is not a film worthy of Best Picture nominations. The film received average reviews from critics, as indicated by its score of 69 on Metacritic. Films such as Toni Erdmann, Paterson, and The Handmaiden were much more worthy candidates for Best Picture in 2016.

8/10 Hidden Figures Tells An Important Story Despite Its Many Flaws

Hidden Figures tells the real life story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, three African American women who worked at NASA during the Space Race. The film was a massive box office success and earned three Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Critically, Hidden Figures received good, not great reviews. Praise was aimed at the film for bringing this important, yet unknown story to the public’s attention. However, like most Hollywood films based on true stories, Hidden Figures was criticized for its embellishments of the truth. Other criticisms targeted the film’s generic, crowd pleasing style and forced sentimentality. Hidden Figures maintains a false sense of feel good attitudes instead of diving deep into the film’s themes of sexism and racism.

7/10 CODA Marked Yet Another Oscar Bait Best Picture Winner

CODA’s plot revolves around Ruby, the only hearing member of her family, which includes her deaf mother, father, and brother. Ruby is tasked with helping her family’s struggling fishing business while at the same time trying to pursue her own singing career.

CODA received good, but not great reviews from critics and received a divisive reaction from the deaf community, with many claiming the film misrepresented the competence of deaf individuals. CODA’s Oscar win for Best Picture was a shock to many, as films such as The Power of the Dog, Drive My Car, and Licorice Pizza were the clear-cut favorites.

6/10 Jojo Rabbit Depicts One Of The Academy Awards’ Favorite Time Periods, WWII

Odds are that if someone makes a film about World War II, they will receive countless Academy Award nominations. Jojo Rabbit is a coming of age comedy drama that focuses on Jojo, a ten-year-old boy in Hitler’s youth program who eventually realizes the evils of the Nazi belief system.

Jojo Rabbit earned six Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture, despite receiving mostly negative reviews from critics. Jojo Rabbit has a score of 58 on the review site Metacritic, making it one of the lowest-scoring films ever nominated for Best Picture.

5/10 Vice Was One Of 2018’s Most Polarizing Films

Adam McKay’s Vice is a biographical satire about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney. McKay has become a favorite of the Academy, with his last three films all earning Oscar nominations for Best Picture, despite only The Big Short receiving positive reviews from critics.

While some critics hailed Vice as one of 2018’s best films, others felt the film was a self-indulgent project that felt more like a lecture than a feature film. The film garnered a significant amount of criticism for its historical inaccuracies and the messiness of its narrative structure.

4/10 The Blind Side Is One Of The Most Critically Panned Best Picture Nominees

The Blind Side is a biographical drama about Michael Oher, an African American teenager who is adopted by a white family. Oher eventually works his way into becoming a professional football player in the NFL.

The Blind Side was a massive financial success, grossing over $300 million. The film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and Sandra Bullock won the Oscar for Best Actress. However, The Blind Side was panned by critics, with many citing flaws in the film’s depiction of race. Michael Oher himself was also critical of the film, arguing the film improperly portrayed him as dumb and unintelligent.

3/10 Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close’s Best Picture Nomination Caused Outrage

In 2011, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close was being heavily promoted as one of the year’s prime contenders for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. However, when the film was released, it received overwhelmingly negative reviews, with many critics calling the film’s September 11th terrorist attack-centered plot exploitative.

Despite being bashed on by critics, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close still earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, causing outrage among audiences and critics alike. Paste Magazine declared Extreme Loud & Incredibly Close to be the worst Best Picture nominee in twenty-eight years.

2/10 Don’t Look Up Is Another Head-Scratching Best Picture Nominee From Adam McKay

Don’t Look Up is a political satire with an all-star cast about humanity’s indifference to an approaching comet that will end human civilization. Don’t Look Up earned four Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Although given an extremely limited theatrical release, Don’t Look Up became a streaming hit for Netflix. However, Don’t Look Up received mostly negative reviews from critics, as demonstrated by its 49 Metacritic score. Similar to Vice, many critics dismissed Don’t Look Up as pretentious in its preaching and sloppy in its execution.

1/10 Bohemian Rhapsody Is One Of The Worst Best Picture Nominees Of All Time

Bohemian Rhapsody, a musical biopic about Freddie Mercury and his band Queen, is one of the worst Best Picture nominees of all time. The film received a Metacritic score of 49 and had the lowest Rotten Tomatoes rating for a Best Picture nominee since Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Bohemian Rhapsody is almost entirely historically inaccurate and contains poor editing, subpar directing, and a weak screenplay full of corny and contrived dialogue. Much of the criticisms the film received focused on its sanitized plot, which glossed over Mercury’s sexuality and drug use. Maintaining a glamorized image of Mercury kept the film family friendly in order to gross more at the box office.

