10 Worst Tropes In The Best Disney Movies

In almost 90 years as an animation company, Disney has created some of the most iconic and memorable films ever. These movies have impacted the culture in many ways, which is not necessarily always a good thing. Some of Disney’s best movies still abuse tropes that need to disappear.





Whether it’s because they perpetuate poor stereotypes or because they are a symptom of cheap writing, these clichés aren’t good enough for films. Recently, Disney has started slowly moving away from them, but sometimes it’s difficult not to see them in all of its projects.

10/10 Cute Sidekicks Are Central For Disney Marketing, But That’s It

Moana (2016)

One of the most common archetypes in Disney films is animal sidekicks. These creatures tend to be cute elements in the film that are used as comic relief, but they’re mostly a ploy for Disney to sell plushies. Some sidekicks make for great cultural phenomena, like Pascal in Tangled, but others don’t.

Heihei is a rooster that accidentally travels with Moana on her adventure in Moana. It doesn’t talk, is prone to accidents, and further complicates Moana’s journey. If Disney wants to keep creating cutie animal sidekicks, they need to give them a proper personality, at least.

9/10 The Grumpy + Sunny Combo Is Too Predictable At This Point

Up (2009)

Most Disney films are about friendship; for some reason, these relationships tend to be between two radically different characters. Generally, when one is bitter, the other is the embodiment of sunshine. Of course, through the film, their journey brings them closer, and the meanie character learns to love his quirky companion. One of the best examples of this trope is the Up pairing, Mr. Fredricksen and Russell.

When Russell inadvertently travels with the old man, he has to care of him on their way to South America. In the beginning, he doesn’t want anything to do with the kid, but eventually, he warms up to him and saves him. Of course, viewers know this from the beginning; what kind of movie would it be if Mr. Fredricksen had remained bitter? While this kind of relationship is always heartwarming, it became too predictable at this point.

8/10 Most 90’s Heroes Are Queer-Coded

Hercules (1997)

Not everyone notices this, but Disney villains tend to have very prominent effeminate traits, even when they’re male. This has led to a widespread phenomenon dubbed queer coding, which experts have widely criticized due to its poor impact on LGBTQ+ prejudice.

Jaffar, Dr. Facilier, and especially Hades convey their villainy through elegant, soft mannerisms, which has led fans to believe they’re queer. Characters like this are never on the good side of a battle. In matters of proper queer representation, Disney needs to do better than creating queer-coded villains and only secondary same-sex relationships.

7/10 Love Is A Matter Of Fate, Not Actual Chemistry

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

In the twentieth century, Disney put fairytales on fashion. Especially princess stories became the most popular films of this company. These movies gave many generations a twisted idea of romantic relationships, where people have to find the “one” who will be perfect for them.

For example, in Sleeping Beauty,only Prince Philip can wake up Aurora. Even though they don’t know each other, their love is simply meant to be. This trope allows for very bidimensional characters and no story development at all. New movies like Frozen or Moana avoid this trope, but Disney is still far from eradicating it completely.

6/10 The Main Character Is Often Ostracized From Their Society

A Bug’s Life (1998)

Everyone loves an outcast, and Disney is to blame. This company’s films always depict the hero as a misunderstood misfit whose hopes and dreams inspire them until they become who they were meant to be. Ultimately, their transformational journey puts them back as valuable members of their society. Even the best animated Disney characters fall into this cliché.

In A Bug’s Life, Flik leaves his colony after putting it in trouble with the grasshoppers. Although he has good intentions, the Queen is only trying to get rid of him. However, in the end, he saves everyone and becomes one of the most beloved ants in their colony. Like Flik, many other Disney heroes go from being hated to loved after changing. The loser into a winner cliché has been around for decades.

5/10 Families Are Redeemed Without Proper Life Lessons

The Incredibles (2004)

In The Incredibles, when Bob betrays his wife and kids to relive his older days of glory, he puts them all in danger. Since he manages to save them, Helen lets him go with a warning, and he doesn’t suffer any consequences. It’s very common for Disney families to fix their issues in a snap, even if they’re deep-rooted.

This is obviously a way to save time during the films, but it gives the wrong impression that a simple conversation and very little thought will fix interpersonal relationships. Now that Disney is often focusing on generational trauma (Encanto, Turning Red, Moana), it’s doing a better job dealing with these issues. Still, before these films, many difficult conflicts have been solved in seconds.

4/10 Villains Will Do Anything For Power

Aladdin (1992)

Since Disney films often follow a very basic good vs. evil formula, many villains are shamefully two-dimensional. For example, Aladdin is an interesting fable about greediness, identity, and love, but Jafar adds nothing to these notions. He’s only interested in power as an abstract concept and wants to govern Agrabah.

This is the same for Scar, who wants to be the alpha lion, the Evil Queen, who wants Snow White’s kingdom; and Ursula only wants revenge. Since the bad guys in these films aren’t complex, it’s almost impossible to create a complex plot. The only memorable villains in Disney are the ones who don’t follow this path.

3/10 People Breaks Into Song For Anything

Frozen II (2019)

After Elsa loses control of her emotions and freezes herself in Frozen II, Olaf disappears next to Anna, which makes her believe that Elsa died. This marks one of the most emotional moments of the film. Here, Anna sings the ballad “The Next Right Thing,” which explores her grief for her sister.

Many Disney films include musical numbers in their emotional climaxes but don’t always stick to the landing. For example, even though “The Next Right Thing” is an incredible song, viewers know Elsa isn’t dead, so it’s difficult to relate to Anna.

2/10 Bitter Guys Always End Up As Accidental Nannies

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

On the same note as the grumpy/sunny pairing, it’s common for characters who aren’t suited to take care of kids to end up in charge of them. This makes for a complicated dynamic where the younger one pushes their new nanny to the limit. During their time together, the older character learns to tolerate and even love the child.

For example, in Wreck-it Ralph, the main character teams up with Vanelope von Schweetz, a quirky girl with a glitch. This dynamic has given some of the most iconic Disney friendships, but every film feels like more of the same. Even if it’s often hilarious, it’s a lazy way to depict new bonds being created.

1/10 The Hero Is Always An Orphan

The Lion King (1994)

For a children’s company, Disney surely loves to kill parents. Any 90s kid can remember the trauma of seeing Mufasa falling from a cliff, followed by Simba’s tragic weeping in The Lion King. Ironically, the film can’t happen without it. This puts Simba on the path to eventual maturity, and, later on, allows him to become king.

Despite this, a tragedy shouldn’t be the only way to push character development. Disney has been turning orphans into heroes for decades, but this has slowly become a cheap way to make the audience empathize with the main character. Instead, writers should worry about giving them proper character development.

