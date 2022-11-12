12 Directors Who Cast Their Real-life Partners in Their Movies

It’s common for directors to have actors they like to employ in their productions to capture the spirit of the picture and understand each other’s working styles. In certain circumstances, the director’s significant other is cast.





RELATED: 10 Actors Who Found Greater Acclaim As Directors

Some claim that collaborating on projects strengthens relationships. These couples demonstrate that there’s some truth to that idea, creating some pretty impressive works of art in the process.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig

Photo via The Daily Beast

While Noah Baumbach is the award-winning filmmaker behind movies like Marriage Story and The Squid and The Whale, Greta Gerwig is an actress who has been in a number of well-known films such as 20th Century Women, Jackie, and China, IL.

Together since 2011, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig have worked on several projects together. First, in 2010, Gerwig was cast in Baumbach’s comedy-drama Greenberg, where she starred opposite Ben Stiller and helped launch her career. Later, they collaborated on writing Baumbach’s directorial efforts, Frances Ha and Mistress America, both of which starred Gerwig. The couple’s most recent collaboration, White Noise, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 30.

John Krasinski & Emily Blunt

Photo via BuzzFeed News

Fans have known Emily Blunt through numerous famous movies throughout her career, such as The Devil Wears Prada, Edge of Tomorrow, Into the Woods, and Sicario. While John Krasinki, her spouse, is best known for his role as Jim Halpert in The Office, along with his other films such as Jack Ryan and 13 Hours.

Despite being together since 2008, Blunt and Krasinski didn’t film a movie until ten years later, in 2018. They collaborated on a sci-fi horror movie, A Quiet Place, which Krasinski co-wrote, directed and co-starred with his wife. The duo worked together on the film’s sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, which is just as excellent as the first. The third installment of the series is reportedly coming out soon, and it will mark the third collaboration of the couple.

RELATED: ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Release Date Pushed Back Six Months

Maggie Gyllenhaal & Peter Sarsgaard

Photo via Architectural Digest

Maggie Gyllenhaal is widely known for her roles in movies such as The Dark Knight, Secretary, Stranger Than Fiction, and The Honourable Woman, while her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, is a fellow actor who has appeared in numerous films including Dopesick, Shattered Glass, and Garden State.

The couple has spent more than a decade together with two daughters. However, fans had to wait until 2021 to see their first joint project, The Lost Daughter, which is Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut. Gyllenhaal received several accolades for the film’s directing and script and three Oscar nominations. The couple claimed to have a terrific time working together and running an intimate scene that involved Sarsgaard and another man.

RELATED: 7 Best Maggie Gyllenhaal Performances, From ‘Secretary’ to ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

Photo via The Independent

Kristen Bell‘s popularity among fans may surpass that of her spouse, Dax Shepard, due to her long history of involvement in several projects, including Frozen, The Good Place, Veronica Mars, and Gossip Girls. Shepard is more active in comedy, appearing in movies like Idiocracy, Buddy Games, and Parenthood.

Beginning with When in Rome in 2010 and CHiPs in 2017, the two have co-starred in a few movies over the years. After six years of dating, the couple eventually got married in 2013. Before and after their nuptials, Shepard also directed Bell in two of his movies, Hit and Run in 2012 and CHiPS in 2017.

Joel Coen & Frances McDormand

Photo via The Seattle Times

Oscar-winner Frances McDormand is a well-respected figure in the film industry due to her contributions to films such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Fargo, Moonrise Kingdom, and most recently, the one that won her her second Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, Nomadland. Meanwhile, her husband, Joel Coen of The Coen Brothers, is a well-known figure in the industry with critically acclaimed works such as True Grit, No Country for Old Men, and The Ladykillers.

So far, McDormand has appeared in a number of films that her husband, Joel Coen, has either directed or co-directed, including Blood Simple, Raising Arizona, Miller’s Crossing, Fargo, The Man Who Wasn’t There, Burn After Reading, Hail, Caesar! and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Charlie McDowell & Lily Collins

Photo via Instagram

While Charlie McDowell is a filmmaker and is best known for writing and directing important films like The One I Love and The Discovery, Lily Collins is recognized for her acting performances in films such as Emily in Paris, Love, Rosie, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Mank.

The couple, married in September 2021, collaborated on their debut crime-drama film, Windfall, which Collins also produced, in 2022. The film, which starred Collins as the Wife opposite Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons, earned positive reviews from audiences and reviewers.

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis

Photo via USA Today

While Jason Sudeikis is an actor best known for a variety of humorous roles in movies like Ted Lasso, Horrible Bosses, and We’re the Millers, his ex-wife, Olivia Wilde, is renowned for taking a more dramatic approach to her acting in movies like The Lazarus Effect, A Vigilante and Tron.

Wilde and Sudeikis were together from 2011 to 2020, and during that time, in Wilde’s directorial debut, Booksmart, she cast Sudeikis in a minor part as a high school principal who drives for Uber on the side. The film received much praise from both reviewers and viewers for its clever approach and superb acting.

Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann

Photo via WIRED

Judd Apatow is a filmmaker best recognized for creating and helming significant movies like This is 40, The King of Staten Island, and Funny People. At the same time, his wife, Leslie Mann, is well-known for her comic acting work, having starred in movies including George of the Jungle, The Other Woman, How to Be Single, and most recently, Cha Cha Real Smooth.

The couple has been married since 1997 and met on the set of The Cable Guy, which Apatow produced, and Mann acted in. Since then, Mann has made appearances in several films and television shows that Apatow directed or produced, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Drillbit Taylor, Funny People, This Is 40, The Bubble, and Apatow’s brief but adored 1990s comedy, Freaks, and Geeks.

Dave Franco & Alison Brie

Photo via MovieWeb

James Franco‘s brother, Dave Franco, is an established actor who has been in a number of blockbusters, including Neighbors, Now You See Me, Nerve, and The Disaster Artist. While his wife, Alison Brie, is an active award-winning actress who has starred in several big projects, such as GLOW, Community, The Post, and Bojack Horseman.

The Rental, which is Franco’s directorial debut and co-written projects, also features his wife, Brie, in the leading role. The film garnered positive reviews and earned several nominations, opening up new professional opportunities for Franco in the future. The couple’s most recent collaboration, Somebody I Used to Know, which will be released in 2022, has Brie in the main role and was co-written by the couple.

RELATED: ‘The Rental’ Ending Explained: Welcome to Vacation Hell

Jane Wagner & Lily Tomlin

Photo via Lily Tomlin

Jane Wagner is a talented and acclaimed writer behind great films such as The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, Moment by Moment, and Lily. Lily Tomlin, her wife, is better known for acting in several films, including Nashville, Nine to Five, All of Me, and most recently, Grace and Frankie.

One of Hollywood’s most enduring couples is Wagner and Tomlin, who have been together since 1971 and legally tied the knot in 2013. Despite the several works that Wagner and Tomlin have co-written, Wagner has only ever directed Tomlin in one movie, the 1978 romantic drama Moment by Moment.

Mike Flanagan & Kate Siegel

Photo via IMDb

Mike Flanagan is the mastermind creator of several notable horror movies, including Doctor Sleep, Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and Gerald’s Game. While his wife, Kate Siegel, has also made headlines as a horror actress by appearing in movies like Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Oculus, and See How They Run.

So far, Siegel has appeared in numerous films and shows that her husband, Flanagan, has either directed or written, including Oculus, Hush, Gerald’s Game, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

RELATED: Every Mike Flanagan Movie and TV Show, Ranked

Paul Thomas Anderson & Maya Rudolph

Photo via Bustle

Fans may be familiar with Maya Rudolph due to her roles in a number of movies, including Bridesmaids, Loot, Big Mouth, and Away We Go. While her husband, Paul Thomas Anderson, is a renowned filmmaker who has produced famous films, including Punch-Drunk Love, There Will Be Blood, and Magnolia.

Rudolph didn’t make an appearance in an Anderson movie until 2014’s Inherent Vice, despite the two having been together since 2001. Additionally, Rudolph passed on Phantom Thread but collaborated with her partner on Licorice Pizza, a 2022 best picture nominee.

KEEP READING: 10 Best High School Mean Girls in Movies