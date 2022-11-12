16 Truly Fascinating Facts And Stories About Classic Songs

6.

While the lyrics of the 1972 hit song “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass certainly seem as if they’re inspired by history, Elliot Lurie, the band’s guitarist and singer, said that any parallels to history were a mere coincidence. The song is about a fictional woman who works at a bar who, despite getting attention from many men, pines for her love, who left her because he claimed that his true love was the sea. Many believed that Looking Glass were inspired by the story of Mary Ellis while writing this song. Ellis was a woman from New Brunswick, New Jersey, who fell in love with a sea captain. When he left her for the sea, he promised her that he would marry her when he returned, but he never came back.