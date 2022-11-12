1923: First look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in New Yellowstone Spinoff – IGN

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren take on the frontier in the newest first look images of 1923, the Yellowstone spinoff series coming to Paramount+ this December.

The new series, which hails from creator Taylor Sheridan, is set a century before Kevin Costner’s iconic character John Dutton III is in charge of upkeeping the sprawling empire of Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana. 1923 finds the second and third generation of Duttons working the land, adapting to mechanization and relying on a new matriarch and patriarch. Now, Ford’s Jacob Dutton and his wife, Cara (Mirren) are in charge.

“He’s the silverback,” Ford told Vanity Fair in an exclusive first look at the show. “He’s responsible for that branch of the family. These are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances.”

Exclusive: Meet the Duttons—again. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren arrive in the #YellowstoneTV universe with ‘1923.’ VF has your first look at the new series. 🔗: https://t.co/cgLyvE46se pic.twitter.com/m7ykl3jOcq— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 11, 2022

The new show, which stars Ford and Mirren alongside Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale and Marley Shelton, is the second spinoff series in the Yellowstone franchise. 1883 starred country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, and the show followed the couple and their family as their bring their family to a new territory. Now, their children and grandchildren look to Jacob (James’ brother) and Cara to lead the family headstrong.

“You need someone who is capable of making decisions, and hopefully making the right decisions, but at least making a decision and going with it—in other words, a leader,” Mirren told Vanity Fair. “That’s what has propelled them into this position of running the ranch, running the family, being the linchpin around whom, at this moment in time, the family revolves.”

“Their lives are totally wrapped up in each other,” Ford added. “There’s very little that sustains them other than themselves and the hard work and investment they put into their future and their family. It is a tough life, and it’s full of not just physical challenges but moral ones as well.”

Ford and Mirren indicate that the show will investigate a new time in American history where citizens are pushed to their breaking point physically, mentally and economically.

“The Duttons live by a code of behavior that they set for themselves and it requires complicated moral and ethical judgment,” Ford explained. “It’s not just the physical life that’s hard. The challenges that they face from modernity, the challenges to their way of life, to their freedom and the opportunities that they’ve enjoyed, is a big part of the story. The upcoming Depression and all of the pressures, economic and social, are leading up to this very volatile time in American history.”

