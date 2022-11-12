5 Next Marvel Movies Releasing After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally makes its way into theaters, the MCU has even more exciting times ahead in the next five movies.

Black Panther 2 rounded out 2022 and Phase 4 for the MCU on the big screen, and now, the attention turns toward 2023’s beginning of Phase 5. As the franchise builds ever closer to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and the climax of the Multiverse Saga, things are set to heat up even more with the upcoming movies and series.

After experiencing all the thrills and excitement of the Wakandan sequel, many MCU fans may be wondering when they will next be heading to theaters for a Marvel blockbuster. Here are the next five Marvel movies that moviegoers can look forward to across the next couple of years.

What Are the Next Marvel Movies After Black Panther 2?

1.) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

The next batch of MCU stories will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits theaters on February 17, 2023. This will see the return of Ant-Man, Wasp, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne, with Kathryn Newton debuting as a recast Cassie Lang and beginning her own heroic journey.

Not only will this, ironically, be the biggest entry in the Ant-Man franchise, but it will also be a major chapter in the ongoing Multiverse Saga. The shrinking family will be going head-to-head with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror ahead of his starring role as the lead antagonist of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

2.) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Following on from that, the Guardians of the Galaxy will finally be returning to the big screen with Vol. 3 coming from director James Gunn on May 5, 2023. The long-awaited threequel will bring the story of the intergalactic outlaws to a close, as this is believed to be the final appearance for this iteration of the team.

The whole crew – including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Groot, Nebula, and Mantis – will be back for the adventure that sees the team take on Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary. Also tagging along will be the new additions of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, Maria Bakalova’s Cosmo, and more mystery characters.

3.) The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Continuing the trend of Phase 5 sequels, The Marvels will debut on July 28, 2023 as a sequel to the billion-dollar hit Captain Marvel. But Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers won’t be alone this time around as she is joined by Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau as the female trio unities to kick some ass.

Also in the mix will be Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, Kamala Khan’s family, and Zawe Ashton – who recently had a child with Tom Hiddleston – as the lead antagonist. For now, much of the sequel remains shrouded in mystery, but connections to Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel are expected.

4.) Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

In the first MCU movie of 2024, Sam Wilson will pick up the legacy of Steve Rogers with Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024. The legacy sequel will resolve the MCU’s most infamous cliffhanger as The Leader returns as the main antagonist after first being teased in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Making his exciting MCU debut, Harrison Ford will appear in Captain America 4 as General Thunderbolt Ross, replacing William Hurt. Production on the project – directed by Julius Onah – will reportedly begin in March 2023, with much of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast back in action.

5.) Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

As the wait continues for Avengers 5, the MCU’s next big team-up ensemble will come on July 26, 2024 with Thunderbolts. The blockbuster will see a ragtag group of super soldiers, spies, and questionable individuals unite for an unknown mission that will be directed by MCU newcomer Jake Schreier.

Among the line-up will be Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, US Agent, Taskmaster, Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina. Many have speculated Thunderbolts will have close connections to Captain America 4 as Harrison Ford will reportedly play General Ross once again in the flick.

BONUS.) The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – November 25, 2022

Although Black Panther 2 concluded Phase 4 for the most part, Marvel Studios still has an epilogue to come with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. Releasing on November 25, 2022, the one-off special will see the intergalactic heroes return to the MCU for a festive story ahead of May 2023’s Vol. 3.

Drax and Mantis are expected to be at the center of the special that takes them on a mission to Earth to kidnap the legendary Kevin Bacon as a gift to Peter Quill. Although not a movie, this will be the next release to come out of the MCU just weeks after Wakanda Forever.

BONUS.) Secret Invasion – Spring 2023

Now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has also wrapped up, Secret Invasion will be the next Disney+ series to get underway in Spring 2023. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, the spy thriller will see the former SHIELD director placed up against a Skrull invasion of Earth that sees the shapeshifters infiltrate human society.

The cast of the “crossover event series” is stacked with the likes of Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Coleman, with Everett Ross, James Rhodes, and Maria Hill all returning. If the famous Secret Invasion comic event is anything to go off, this series will be packed with twists, turns, and surprises.

As the wait continues for the MCU’s next batch of projects and Phase 5 prepares to get underway, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theaters now.