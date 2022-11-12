‘A disgrace’ BBC reporter called out over ‘shabby’ appearance

BBC’s climate editor Justin Rowlatt was reporting live from Sharm el-Sheikh to give the latest news from the COP-27 conference. He was seen walking around the grand venue wearing a light-coloured shirt matched with a pair of light denim jeans. However, some BBC viewers were left “ashamed” by what Justin was wearing and wrote to the Newswatch team to air their frustrations at the “lapse” in dress code.

On Saturday morning, Newswatch presenter Samira Ahmed began to discuss the current COP-27 summit where world leaders meet to discuss plans to help climate change.

However, it wasn’t what was said at the summit which had caught the attention of some viewers, but reporter Justin Rowlatt’s outfit causing a stir.

Samira explained: “The BBC’s climate editor Justin Rowlatt has in the past defended on this programme the need he sees to travel and take flight for the course of reporting on the environment.

“But he was also the subject of another complaint this week, regarding his appearance on air.”

READ MORE: Mike Tindall sparks uproar for ’embarrassing’ the royals