And Just Like That, Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Another Child

Yesterday, he welcomed a baby with radio personality Abby De La Rosa.
Her name is Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.
Nick revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of him embracing Abby and their newborn baby. “A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!” he wrote.
Nick continued: “[Abby], you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort, and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a loving and spiritually inclined mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness, and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough!”
He then shared some words for his daughter, whom he affectionately calls “Bizzy B.” “Get ready because the world is yours!” he wrote. “Daddy loves you!”
All together, Nick now has 11 children, with his 12th on the way.
It was just announced a week and a half ago that he’s expecting another baby with model Alyssa Scott.
But it already needs updating!
Anyway, congrats, Nicholas.
Source link