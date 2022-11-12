Apple Store in Farmington robbed Friday morning

A Farmington police vehicle is pictured in Farmington on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Farmington Police say four men robbed an Apple Store in Farmington Station Park Friday morning. Photo credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News.

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police in Farmington are investigating the robbery of an Apple Store Friday morning at Station Park.

According to Sgt. Brian Cooper, with Farmington Police, four men entered the store just after 10 a.m. Police also say the suspects covered their features.

Additionally, police say it took the men less than a minute to clear out two tables of product. The suspects fled the scene in a Chevy Malibu with stolen plates, according to Cooper.

