Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad is $50 off right now | Engadget

Little more than two after hitting store shelves, Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is on sale with a discount that makes it much easier to recommend the tablet. B&H has discounted the base 64GB model with WiFi to $399. The catch is that the deal only applies to the blue colorway. If you don’t mind the choice of color, you’ll want to act fast as the promotion ends tomorrow evening – or, more likely, when supplies quickly run out.

The 10th-generation iPad features several upgrades over its predecessor, but a more expensive price tag and odd design decisions make it less of a straightforward purchase. Engadget Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham gave the tablet a score of , praising Apple’s decision to include a landscape-oriented front-facing camera and USB-C charging. The iPad’s fast A14 Bionic processor was also a highlight, as was the more than 10 hours of battery life he found he could get out of the device. However, the fact the new model is $120 more expensive and only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil means it lands in an awkward place among Apple’s other tablets. At $399, those flaws are easier to overlook.

