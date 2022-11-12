Artyfact Is A Hot New Unreal Engine 5-Powered Crypto Game Set In The Metaverse

In the last few years, the terms ‘metaverse’, ‘blockchain’, and ‘NFT’ have become buzzwords that bring certain things to mind. However, a game called Artyfact is trying to bring all those concepts together and change people’s perceptions for the better, perhaps.

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Artyfact is a new open-world play-to-earn game based on the $ARTY token, a cryptocurrency built on the Binance Smart Chain. If you have not heard of the “play-to-earn” concept, don’t worry, as we hadn’t either. The premise is that players will buy the $ARTY token for use in games, subscriptions, and other platform features. In this case, $ARTY can be exchanged for money or used to buy NFTs representing in-game items, estates, or other collectables. Check out the Artyfact trailer here for a glimpse…

Speaking of playing games, there are four different primary game modes in the Artyfact metaverse that players can choose from to earn $ARTY. The first is Deathmatch, a standard free-for-all where the player with the most kills wins the game. Pretty straight-forward, right? Following this is Team Deathmatch, where the other team is the target, and each team has a set of tickets that they are trying to increase to 125 ‘victory points’ by getting kills. Then there is also Control, which is a capture-the-flag style game mode, and Battle Royale, where the objective, as you might have guessed, is to be the last player standing.

To jump into this, gamers and crypto mavens can learn more at the Artyfact site, on how to top up your stash of $ARTY and when you can soon play the game. Also, let us know what you think of this Web3 pay-to-earn game in the comments below. Is it just a fad or the next big, viral thing on the gaming and NFT horizon?