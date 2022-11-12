Asus could be brewing AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPUs with a Strix twist

AMD Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards will roll onto the scene next month, and Asus could release multiple ROG Strix variants. The vendor has already confirmed a custom RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming model, but recent leaks suggest we may see four different Strix SKUs for each RDNA 3 GPU.

Spotted by Momomo_us, the Asus Radeon RX 7900 GPUs are included in a new Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filing. Notable entries include eight ROG Strix branded SKUs and a bunch of TUF Gaming cards, both of which could look like the firm’s custom RTX 4090 cards.

Naturally, the EEC submission is far from being an official confirmation, and Asus hasn’t confirmed its plans for any ROG Strix RX 7900 XT cards. That said, the listing does suggest the company is at least considering the custom SKUs, so if they don’t pop up next month, they might enter the fold at a later date.

Last week, AMD announced two best graphics card contenders – the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX. While the latter card will lead RDNA 3 into battle, the red team says it’s actually an RTX 4080 rival. That might sound like a bad thing, but its also $600 cheaper than the RTX 4090, so that could help keep PC gaming enthusiasts from focusing on performance.

Pricing aside, Nvidia’s next Lovelace card beats RDNA 3 out the door, and our RTX 4080 review will delve into the graphics card’s performance and capabilities. Both the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX are scheduled to arrive on December 13, so we’ll see which GPU comes out top just in time for Christmas.