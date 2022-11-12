Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Is A Virtual Museum For 50 Years Of Gaming History

Anyone who’s ever been told to “respect your elders” will now get the chance, as Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration commemorates the full 50-year history of the developer.

Atari has partnered with Digital Eclipse–whose last release was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection back in August–to restore and compile over 100 games from the Atari library into one package. The collection features games from every console Atari manufactured, including for the first time on modern consoles the Lynx and Jaguar.