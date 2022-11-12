ATP Finals 2022 tennis schedule | Order of play today

The traditional season-closing event won’t feature world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz due to injury, but it’s still a very strong line-up of contenders with the next eight highest-ranked players from the ATP Rankings all involved.

The ATP Finals are stacked, loaded and ready to roll in Turin with a cluster of huge names set to duel in the opening days of the tournament.

Top seed Rafael Nadal will face Taylor Fritz – the player who benefitted from Alcaraz’s absence – on the opening day, after Casper Ruud and Felix Auger Aliassime open the show.

Monday will see Daniil Medvedev face Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian encounter, while Novak Djokovic – who starts this tournament as No.7 seed – will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the primetime evening slot.

Fans around the world will be keen to see how the elite players fare when pitted against one another, with this tournament growing in prestige nestled behind the majors but above most other ATP Tour events.

ATP Finals 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Sunday 13th November

From 1pm

Casper Ruud v Felix Auger-Aliassime

From 8pm

Rafael Nadal v Taylor Fritz

Monday 14th November

From 1pm

Daniil Medvedev v Andrey Rublev

From 8pm

Stefanos Tsitsipas v Novak Djokovic

