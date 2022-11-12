‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Kira and Romeo are Embracing Jokes About Their Relationship

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 had quite a few ups and downs for Kira Mengistu and Romeo Alexander. In the end, the pair decided to leave the beach together, and fans have had a field day making jokes about their relationship. Luckily, Kira and Romeo are also joining in on the fun.

[Warning: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Romeo Alexander and Kira Mengistu.]

Romeo Alexander | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Romeo left the beach with Kira on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

On Bachelor in Paradise 2022, Romeo initially turned down Kira to pursue Jill, though things didn’t work out between them. Kira then had her eye on Jacob, but she was sent home after the first rose ceremony.

Later, Jill returned to the beach to express her feelings for Jacob, but by then, he was involved with Jill. As Kira walked along the coast, Romeo stopped to chat with her.

Kira then suggested they leave the beach together — and it took Romeo a while to answer. He eventually agreed. After the episode aired, Bachelor Fantake Tweeted, “According to my editing program Romeo’s pause from last night’s episode was 43 seconds long.” Kira herself wrote, “That’s a long pause, Romeo!!!!”