Barbara Hays Henderson, age 86, of Ashburn, VA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2nd, 2022.

Barbara was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, Jan. 11th, 1936, to Geraldine Vanhorn Hays and George Roessing Hays.

Barbara graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 and participated in A Cappella Choir, Thespians and the All-State Chorus group. “Babs” attended WVU and was an active of Chi Omega Sorority and served as an ROTC sponsor. She graduated with a Regent’s B.A. degree from Glenville State College in 1975. Barbara performed with the Parkersburg’s Actors Guild’s 1972 – 1973 production of Forty Carats. Barbara was an active member of the Junior League and served on many committees. She helped start Parkersburg’s Fellowship Home; a halfway house for recovering substance abuse patients. Barbara was most proud when wearing the blue and gold of the WV Mountaineers; she rarely missed a televised game.

Barbara dabbled in politics and ran for WV State Delegate. Though defeated, she later was elected to be a Jury Commissioner. Earning her GRI, and as a licensed Realtor, she worked with both Coldwell Banker and Parkersburg Realty achieving the Million Dollar Awards Club level on numerous occasions. After a divorce, she remarried and relocated to Chadds Ford, PA where she and Jim traveled the country tracing her genealogy; becoming a proud member of the Mayflower Society, through her Vanhorn family ties. She and Jim later moved to Ashburn, VA to be closer to family.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, James C. Henderson of Ashburn, VA. Her siblings include Robert Hays, of Hartsville, SC; Carol Ann Moore, of Evans, WV; and Ross Hays Jr. of Tampa, FL and Mary Katey Hays Porebski, deceased. Her children include: Robert Tebay, Sara Sherwin, John Tebay, Jane Davis, and stepchildren Sue Figg, James Henderson II, and Sharon Henderson, deceased. She has eight grandchildren: Alexia Nemecek, Patrick Schindler, Jennifer Hahn, Hayden Tebay, Spencer Tebay, Merrill Leedom, Grant Tebay and Caroline Tebay and eight great grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 25th, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Church, Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home, or Humane Society of Parkersburg.