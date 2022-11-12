Becker gives prisoners ‘philosophy lessons’ and tipped for I’m A Celeb





Tennis legend Boris Becker is said to be teaching fellow prisoners the Greek art of Stoicism while he serves his sentence at HMP Huntercombe. The 54-year-old German was imprisoned for two and a half months in April earlier this year after he was convicted of bankruptcy offences after hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

Becker, who won three Wimbledon titles during a glittering playing career, is serving his time at Huntercombe, which is near Henley-On-Thames, Oxon. And a source at the prison has told The Sun that he has turned his hand to teaching, while some of his inmates have joked that he could be in line for a future role on the popular reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! “Boris has gone from mega-stardom to a bankrupt prison inmate in the space of a few years,” the source said. “It’s a remarkable fall from grace and he’s been forced to examine just about everything about himself. He’s the perfect person to teach this course. “There’s a running joke that he’ll be spouting Stoicism on I’m A Celebrity in a year or two.”

Stoicism is defined as a philosophy of life which maximises positive emotions, reduces negative emotions and helps individuals to hone their virtues of character. It was founded in Ancient Greece in the early third century BC. The source went on to add on Becker: “He’s a popular guy. People know he’s been through a lot.” The latest update on Becker comes after it was previously reported that he had also been teaching yoga in prison. German tabloid Bild said he had been training regularly in the prison fitness studio and had given up alcohol, which is banned. It is also said he had lost around 1st 3lb.

Becker was regularly a commentator for the BBC at Wimbledon following his playing career, and during the tournament in the summer his former co-hosts John McEnroe and Sue Barker showed their support for him. During coverage, McEnroe said: “Boris, we love you. We miss you, man.” Barker, who was leading the coverage for the BBC for the last time after 30 years, added: “We do indeed.”

