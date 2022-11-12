The best Warzone 2 Lockwood MK2 loadout gives you complete control over any mid range firefight in the battle royale game as it can down an enemy in a single shot to the head, or two shots to any other part of the body. The fire rate with this loadout is also extremely fast, so you can follow up on your hits – or misses – almost instantly. You only have six shots to work with due to the limited capacity of this lever-action rifle, so make each bullet count by using the best Warzone 2 Lockwood MK2 loadout.

Here is the best Lockwood MK2 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Barrel: 25” Buffalo Barrel

25” Buffalo Barrel Optic: SZ Bullseye Optic

SZ Bullseye Optic Stock: Lockwood Bullseye Stock

Lockwood Bullseye Stock Lever: Longhorn Lever

This marksman rifle is quick, but can sometimes lack the range of one of the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles. Firstly, we need to extend the range and bullet velocity of the Lockwood MK2, with the Bruen Agent 90 muzzle and 25” Buffalo Barrel doing just that. The Bruen Agent 90 muzzle also has the added bonus of keeping your shots suppressed.

Building on the speedy nature of the Lockwood MK2, the Lockwood Bullseye Stock decreases ADS and walking speed, with the Longhorn Lever improving the rate at which you can cycle new rounds into the chamber. While the iron sights on the Lockwood MK2 are sufficient for close range targets, the inclusion of the SZ Bullseye Optic gives you a clear sight picture and a 6x magnification, a vital inclusion for the vast open spaces of the Warzone 2 map.

There you have the best Warzone 2 Lockwood MK2 loadout. It’s clear that you’ll be able to dominate those mid range firefights, and pairing this marksman rifle with one of the best Warzone 2 SMGs will mean you’ll also be dominating the close quarters battles as well.